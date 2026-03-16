Facts: The sides are yet to meet in the 20 over format.

Middlesex Women finished atop the South Group table whereas Leicestershire Women finished at the 2nd place of the North group table.

Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Middlesex Women are having a terrific campaign in the competition. With seven wins and a loss, the team finished at the top position of the South group table with 30 points. They won their last game against Gloucestershire Women and will be looking to win the next knockout game. The team has a well rounded squad with several batting options and an economical bowling order.

Leicestershire Women had a mixed campaign so far. However, the team made it to the play-offs with four wins and as many losses in eight games. They finished second in the North Group table and collected 17 points. They won their last group game against Derbyshire Women. The team will be thrilled to play the penultimate game of the competition with their current form.

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Middlesex Women are walking into this game after a win against Gloucestershire Women. Middlesex batted first and scored 147/5 in the game. Saskia Horley was the top run getter with 45 runs in the game. Isabella Routledge also chipped in 36 runs. Chasing the target. Gloucestershire women scored 146/6, losing the game by 1 run. Rachana Cambampaty and Sarah Pearson picked a wicket each. Middlesex will be looking to do well in the next game.

Leicestershire Women are walking into this game after a win against Derbyshire Women in the last game. Leicestershire Women scored 125/5, batting first in the game. Lucy Weston remained unbeaten at 50 and was the best batter from the side in the game. Chasing the target, Derbyshire scored 109/8, losing the game by 16 runs. Leicestershire bowled extremely well to keep Derbyshire women at bay. Ellie Phillips picked 3 wickets while Holly Whitefield also picked 2 wickets.

Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is known to be batting-friendly, offering ample pace and bounce, which traditionally enables teams to post competitive totals, especially in the first innings. Statistically, teams winning the toss tend to bat first and enjoy success, with around 68% of games won by the side batting first. Bowlers can still make early inroads, particularly seamers under overcast conditions but as the match progresses, the surface remains steady, and chasing becomes tougher

Weather Report

Expect a pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually climb from the mid-teens in the morning to a comfortable high of around 23 °C. Skies will turn more overcast in the afternoon, but the overall conditions remain mild and dry.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Batter Rachana Cambampaty Bowler Gayatri Gole Batter Finty Trussler Batter Hannah Davis Bowler Anaya Patel Bowler Lauren Turner Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

Middlesex Women had a phenomenal campaign. They finished atop their group game with a single loss in the competition. The team has a strong batting order and will be confident stepping into the next game.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

Leicestershire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. They managed to finish second in the standings in their group and will face Middlesex in the next game. They have a strong bowling order and will throw everything on the pitch in the next game.

Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not met in the 20 over format. This will be their first clash in the format.

Leicestershire Women won- 0

Middlesex Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Isabella Routledga and Finty Tussler open for the side in the competition. The team has won the majority of their games and a big credit goes to the openers who set the tone for the rest of the batting order. The pair secured 61, 5 and 70 runs before their first wicket in the game. Routledge and Tussler average at 27.00 and 30.28 respectively in the competition. They have displayed tremendous form in the last few games. Routledge scored 36 runs while Tussler knocked 28 runs in the last game. Middlesex Women have a decent opening order and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 247 runs in 7 games and leads the batting order of the side. She averages around 50.00 in the competition and strikers over 120. She scored 45 runs in the last game.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet is a terrific batter in the competition. She has scored 258 runs in 8 games at an average of 36.85, making her the best batter from her side. She has a strike rate of 116. She scored 23 runs in the last game. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Middlesex Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Saskia Horley is also the best batter from the side. She has 10 wickets in 8 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Ellie Phillips to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Ellie Phillips has picked 10 wickets in 8 games. She is the top wicket taker from the side and will be expected to bowl well in the next game. She took 3 wickets in the last game.