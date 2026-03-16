Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Middlesex Women are placed at the top place.

Both the sides lost their first previous game of this season of the Vitality Blast League 2.

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Middlesex Women were having an unbeatable campaign until they suffered a loss in their last outing against Glamorgan Women. Despite that, the team has an impeccable batting and bowling order and have done fairly well in their other outings. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top of the South Group table. They have 13 points in the competition. Middlesex Women will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Gloucestershire Women had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. The team took an exit after a defeat in the first round of the games. Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign in the Vitality Blast Women’s League 2 as well. They suffered two consecutive defeats in their campaign so far. They are positioned at the bottom of the South Group table with no points to their name.

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips

Middlesex Women met Glamorgan Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Glamorgan Women scored 171/4 in the game. Sarah Pearson was the best bowler from MID with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They settled for 141/9 and lost the game by 30 runs. Saskia Horley smashed 50 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Kent Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Kent Women scored 182/5 in the game. Melissa Story picked a wicket for 14 runs in her bowling spell. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire could only score 147/6 in the game, losing the fixture by 35 runs. Bea Willis was the best batter from the side with an unbeaten score of 56 runs.

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Brunton Memorial Ground is historically flat and batting-friendly, especially in T20s. Recent Blast matches (8 games) saw chasing sides win 6, suggesting high-scoring games with mild assistance for batters as the innings progresses. In women’s T20s, the pitch appears even more favourable, with chasing teams reportedly having a slight edge, especially under improving conditions

Weather Report

Expect a very warm day with a mix of sun and clouds, reaching a daytime high of approximately 89 °F (32 °C) and settling to about 64 °F (18 °C) at night. No significant chance of rain, it’s likely to be a sunshine-dominant day, perfect for day cricket .

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Batter Gayatri Gole All-rounder Sarah Pearson Batter Artemis Downer All-Rounder Rachana Cambampaty Bowler Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to chase the target in the last game and lost the match by 30 runs. They scored 141/9 in 20 overs with a single batter scoring a major chunk of the score.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Batter Izzy Patel All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach All-rounder Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Bea Willis Batter Meg Ahearne Wicket-keeper Melissa Story Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They have lost two games in a row with no success in either departments. They scored 147/6 in the last game against Kent Women and lost the fixture by 35 runs.

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Middlesex Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to score low before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Midllesex Women scored 27 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. Riva Pindoria played an excellent knock whereas Naomi Dattani fell pretty early. The team kept experimenting with their opening order but were unable to produce favourable results. The team posted 10, 1 & 28 runs before their first dismissal in the next three games. Pippa Sproul and Artemis Downer opened for the side in the last game where they scored 23 & 10 runs respectively in the fixture. Looking at their batting form, the team is expected to face an early dismissal in the next game as well.

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 158 runs in 4 games. She smashed 50 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Bea Willis to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Bea Willis just entered the competition and posted 59 off 59 balls in the last game. She is a terrific batter in the squad. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Middlesex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Pearson to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Pearson will be the top bowling pick from the side in the next game. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture as well.

Charlotte Phillips to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Charlotte Phillips has been very consistent with the ball overall. She picked 3 wickets for the side in the last T20 clash against Glamorgan Women in the County Cup. She could not get any wicket in the last game. Despite that, she will be leading the bowling order of the side.