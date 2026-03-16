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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Prediction

KENA

45%

Chance of Winning

NIG

55%

Parimatch

1.80
Bet
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T20i

County Ground

Middlesex Women take on Yorkshire Women in the Finals of the 2025 T20 Blast Women League 2 at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 26 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 264 runs, Finty Trussler is the leading run scorer for Middlesex Women in this series.
  • With 246 runs, Georgie Boyce is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire Women in this series.

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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Middlesex Women head into the finals after a brilliant performance in the Semifinals against Leicestershire Women. It was the game that was impacted by rain but Middlesex Women were brilliant in the run chase as they won the game with ten wickets to spare.They had seven wins in eight matches in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table.

Yorkshire Women have been the best team in the tournament thus far. In the group stagesthey had a perfect record with eight wins in eight games and ended up at the top of the table.They dominated the semifinals against Glamorgan Women. As per our calculations, Yorkshire Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Middlesex Women ’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Yorkshire Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saskia Horley has been sensational so far in this campaign as she has been one of the most consistent batters this season.She has scored 247 runs with an average of 49.40which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sterre Kalis has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this tournamentshe has played four games and has scored 38 runs with an average of 9.5which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first 11-06. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Hannah Davis, Rachana Cambampaty

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge

Batter

Finty Trussler

Batter

Gayatri Gole

Batter

Saskia Horley

All-rounder

Pippa Sproul

Wicket-keeper

Artemis Downer

Batter

Riva Pindoria

All-rounder

Sonali Patel

All-rounder

Katie Wolfe

Bowler

Hannah Davis

Bowler

Rachana Cambampaty

Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women were brilliant in the group stages as they won seven of the eight matches and in the semifinals, they beat Leicestershire Women with ten wickets to spare.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell, Georgie Boyce

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis

Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batter

Georgie Boyce

Batter

Ami Campbell

Batter

Maddie Ward

Wicket-keeper

Rebecca Duckworth

Batter

Olivia Thomas

All-rounder

Beth Langston

All-rounder

Ria Fackrell

Bowler

Grace Hall

Bowler

Claudie Cooper

Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have been sublime this season as they have a perfect record thus far. They beat Glamorgan Women in the semi finals.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire Women have a better head to head record this fixture against Middlesex Women 2-1. Both teams have been dominant this season.

Head to Head

Middlesex Women: 01

Yorkshire Women: 02

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex Women

Middlesex Women and Yorkshire Women square off in the Finals after both sides have been sensational in the group stages this season. Yorkshire Women have been flawless this season as they ended the group stages with a perfect record of eight wins in eight games. In the last semifinals they beat Glamorgan Women and would be hoping to carry on their momentum in the finals. On the other hand Middlesex head into this game after an impressive win against Leicestershire Women in the semifinals.They won the game with ten wickets to spare and had an opening stand of 109 runs in the gamewhich makes us believe Middlesex Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women

T20i

County Ground, null

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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women’ top batter

Finty Trussler was sensational in the semifinals as she scored a brilliant half century against Leicestershire Women. With 264 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’ top batter

Georgie Boyce has been incredible this season.She has been pretty consistent throughout the season and with 284 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire Womenwhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’ top bowler

Saskia Horley has been the standout player for Middlesex Women this season as she has contributed with the ball and the bat.With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her sidewhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’ top bowler

Ria Fackrell continued her brilliant form in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/27.Fackrell remains the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire Womenwhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Yorkshire Women

Yorkshire Women have dominated this season have they have a perfect record and have been the best team in the tournament. Even though Middlesex have been solid thus far the bookmakers have sided with Yorkshire Women and you should do the same as they will win the Finals in the upcoming game.
  • Middlesex Women to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
  • Yorkshire Women to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
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