Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Prediction KENA 45 % Chance of Winning NIG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Middlesex Women take on Yorkshire Women in the Finals of the 2025 T20 Blast Women League 2 at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 26 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts: With 264 runs, Finty Trussler is the leading run scorer for Middlesex Women in this series.

With 246 runs, Georgie Boyce is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire Women in this series.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Middlesex Women head into the finals after a brilliant performance in the Semifinals against Leicestershire Women. It was the game that was impacted by rain but Middlesex Women were brilliant in the run chase as they won the game with ten wickets to spare.They had seven wins in eight matches in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table.

Yorkshire Women have been the best team in the tournament thus far. In the group stagesthey had a perfect record with eight wins in eight games and ended up at the top of the table.They dominated the semifinals against Glamorgan Women. As per our calculations, Yorkshire Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

Yorkshire Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saskia Horley has been sensational so far in this campaign as she has been one of the most consistent batters this season.She has scored 247 runs with an average of 49.40which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sterre Kalis has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this tournamentshe has played four games and has scored 38 runs with an average of 9.5which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first 11-06. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Middlesex Women News & Player List

Middlesex Women Player List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Hannah Davis, Rachana Cambampaty

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge Batter Finty Trussler Batter Gayatri Gole Batter Saskia Horley All-rounder Pippa Sproul Wicket-keeper Artemis Downer Batter Riva Pindoria All-rounder Sonali Patel All-rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Hannah Davis Bowler Rachana Cambampaty Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women were brilliant in the group stages as they won seven of the eight matches and in the semifinals, they beat Leicestershire Women with ten wickets to spare.

Yorkshire Women News & Player List

Yorkshire Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell, Georgie Boyce

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Ami Campbell Batter Maddie Ward Wicket-keeper Rebecca Duckworth Batter Olivia Thomas All-rounder Beth Langston All-rounder Ria Fackrell Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have been sublime this season as they have a perfect record thus far. They beat Glamorgan Women in the semi finals.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Head to Head

Yorkshire Women have a better head to head record this fixture against Middlesex Women 2-1. Both teams have been dominant this season.

Head to Head

Middlesex Women: 01

Yorkshire Women: 02

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex Women

Middlesex Women and Yorkshire Women square off in the Finals after both sides have been sensational in the group stages this season. Yorkshire Women have been flawless this season as they ended the group stages with a perfect record of eight wins in eight games. In the last semifinals they beat Glamorgan Women and would be hoping to carry on their momentum in the finals. On the other hand Middlesex head into this game after an impressive win against Leicestershire Women in the semifinals.They won the game with ten wickets to spare and had an opening stand of 109 runs in the gamewhich makes us believe Middlesex Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Finty Trussler to be Middlesex Women’ top batter

Finty Trussler was sensational in the semifinals as she scored a brilliant half century against Leicestershire Women. With 264 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’ top batter

Georgie Boyce has been incredible this season.She has been pretty consistent throughout the season and with 284 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire Womenwhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’ top bowler

Saskia Horley has been the standout player for Middlesex Women this season as she has contributed with the ball and the bat.With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her sidewhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’ top bowler

Ria Fackrell continued her brilliant form in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/27.Fackrell remains the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire Womenwhich makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.