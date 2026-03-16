Facts: Northamptonshire Women and Derbyshire Women have not met in the 20 over format.

Derbyshire Women are placed at the 3rd place of the North Group standings whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 2nd place.

Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. They are coming after a win against Worcestershire Women in their last outing. The team currently occupies the second place in the North Group table with 8 points to their name. Northamptonshire has a strong bowling unit and will be looking to win their next game as well.

Derbyshire Women had a challenging start in the current competition as they lost their first outing. However, the team bounced back with a win in the next game against Worcestershire Women. The team bowled extremely well and bundled them out at a cheap score. However, their batting order has areas of improvement in the squad. The team is placed at the third place of the North Group with 5 points.

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Tips

Northamptonshire Women played against Worcestershire Women in their last T20 outing. Northamptonshire Women batted first in the game and scored 134/8 in the game. Michaela Kirk was the best batter from the side with 27 runs to her name. Alicia Presland also scored 24 runs. Defending the target, the team restricted Worcestershire Women to 119/7 to win the game by 15 runs. Amelia Kemp was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. The team will be looking to extend their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Derbyshire Women had a disappointing start in the current competition. After their loss in the first game, the team clashed against Worcestershire Women and managed to win the fixture by 7 wickets. Worcestershire Women bundled out for 53 runs in the game. Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Caitlin McDonald and Francesca Clarke picked 3 wickets each in the game. Derbyshire Women’s extraordinary bowling order made it an easy task for the batters to win the game. They scored 57/3 to win the game by 7 wickets.

Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Toss Prediction

The County Ground offers a fairly balanced playing surface, though it leans slightly towards batsmen in white-ball formats. In T20 matches, teams batting first have won 35 out of 61 matches, while chasing sides have claimed 26 victories. Early pace and swing are available with the new ball, and as the game progresses, spin can become more influential. With a slight edge for the side batting first, especially with morning moisture potentially aiding bowlers, the smart play is to bat first after winning the toss. Set a strong total, then leverage the balanced pitch and any reduced bounce in the second innings to control the chase.

Weather Report

Expect pleasant temperatures between 15 °C (59 °F) and 26 °C (79 °F) with a mix of sun and cloud through the day. Scattered showers are likely Saturday and Sunday mornings, but nothing too heavy.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Annabelle Howarth Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Poppy Smart Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Team Form

Northamptonshire had a good start in the competition with wins in both their games this season so far. Northamptonshire is a strong side and will be expected to do well in the next game as well.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Natasha Allen Batter Lara Shaw Batter Francesca Clarke Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire had a terrible start in the Vitality Blast 2025. However, their bowling order played extremely well in the last game to win the game by 7 wickets. They bundled out Worcestershire Women at 53 runs in the game. Derbyshire Women will give a tough competition to Northamptonshire in the next game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed in the 20 over format. This will be their first meeting in the format.

Northamptonshire Women won- 0

Derbyshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northamptonshire Women is a very strong side and managed to win both their games in the competition. Gemma Marriott and Amelia Kemp opened for the side in the first game and scored 18 runs together before the first dismissal. Mabel Reid replaced Kemp in the opening order and batted decently in the next game. The pair secured 28 runs in the next game for their opening partnership. Derbyshire Women scored 3 runs before their first wicket in the last game. Looking at their forms, Northamptonshire Women will be expected to score higher for their first wicket in the next game.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Batters

Gemma Marriott to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Gemma Marriott is the top batter from the side with 46 runs in 2 games. She has an average of 23.00 currently in the current competition. She scored 28 & 18 runs in the two games. Marriott will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Couser was very effective for Derbyshire in the first T20 game against Yorkshire Women. She scored 24 runs off 17 balls in the game. She ducked out in the next game. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Northamptonshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kemp is a talented bowler in the squad. She has picked a total of 4 wickets in two games. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game as well.

Francesca Clarke to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

Clarke has been a key performer for the team, having taken 4 wickets across her first two matches. Her standout effort came in the previous game, where she claimed 3 crucial scalps. With that form, she'll be one of the players to watch heading into the next fixture.