Facts: Leicestershire Women and Northamptonshire Women have met once before in the format where the former won the game by 41 runs.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Leicestershire Women reached the quarterfinals while Northamptonshire were knocked out in the 3rd round of games.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

For the first time in history, the 2025 T20 Blast will feature full alignment between the men’s and women’s games. This groundbreaking season will showcase 52 double-headers, with both men's and women’s matches played back-to-back. All 18 first-class counties are set to host at least one of these double-headers, bringing T20 action to nearly 30 venues across the country.

Northamptonshire Women have today announced the 14-strong squad for the summer ahead, which includes five players who have signed dual-registered deals from the academies of Tier 1 teams Essex and Blaze. Gemma Marriott will lead the side in the T20 format.

Leicestershire Women will be led by captain Rebecca Brooker, Leicestershire have named a 17-strong squad, boasting returning stars and a host of exciting additions from across the country. New arrivals include Emma Thatcher - who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s County Championship last summer – and Ellen Watson – a Scottish wicketkeeper with 30 caps at international level.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

The sides recently clashed in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. The sides met in the 3rd round of the games where Leicestershire Women won the toss and decided to bat first. The skipper, Rebecca Brooker (31) and Francesca Sweet (52) led an astounding opening partnership of 80 runs. However, right after they fell, the team could not prolong their innings for long and collected 116/8 in 20 overs. Lenny Sims and Amelia Kemp picked 2 wickets each for the Northampts but Anisha Patel stood out with 3 wickets on her own.

Northamptonshire Women could not replicate the same in their batting performance as the team bundled out at 75 runs to lose the game by 41 runs. Bethany Ascott was the top scorer from the side with 17 runs. Leicestershire Women outplayed their opponents with impeccable bowling performance. Holly Whitfield impressed everyone with a 4/13 bowling figure in the game while Francesca Sweet picked 3 wickets. Leicestershire Women will have an upper-hand in the upcoming fixture with a stronger bowling unit.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

At the County Ground in Northampton, the decision at the toss can be pivotal, especially in T20 matches. Historically, teams batting first have had a slight edge, winning approximately 58% of the matches at this venue . The pitch tends to offer consistent bounce early on, favoring batsmen, but as the game progresses, it can assist seam bowlers, making stroke play more challenging. Given these conditions, captains often prefer to bat first to capitalize on the favorable batting conditions early in the match. Setting a competitive total can put pressure on the chasing team, especially as the pitch behavior changes.

Weather Report

On June 1, 2025, Northamptonshire is expected to experience mild and pleasant weather. The daytime high will be around 19°C.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Abigail Butcher Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Erica Turner Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women were knocked out in the group stage of the Women’s County Cup 2025. The team displayed a weak batting order and must improve on that to have a winning chance here.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet Batter Flora Davies All-rounder Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Aimee Colquhoun Bowler D'nical Lell Roff Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Holly Whitfield All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. The team has a strong bowling unit and will be confident in the next game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

In their recent clash in the T20 Women’s County Cup, Leicestershire Women won against Northamptonshire Women by 41 runs.

Northamptonshire Women won- 0

Leicestershire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker is a reliable batter in the top order. Francesca Sweet is relatively a fresher face, but the opener has shown potential with a tremendous knock of 52 runs against Northamptonshire in her last game against them. The pair secured 80 runs before Brooker lost her wicket. Whereas Northamptonshire Women mustered 6 runs for the first wicket in the game. With them on the frontline, the team will be confident to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is the second highest run scorer for Northamptonshire Women as she scored 23, 25 and 10 runs for the team in the three games of the T20 Women’s County Cup. The batter has a lot of experience which will be crucial for the team. The all-rounder is expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Rebecca Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Brooker was the best batter in the three games she played in the T20 Women’s County Cup. She scored 42, 31 & 2 runs in the three games and was the leading batter for Leicestershire Women. The skipper will have the responsibility to strike hard in the next game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Ilenia Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lenny Sims stands as the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women with six wickets in three innings and an excellent average. She picked two wickets in each of the games and is also rather conservative with conceding runs. She is the top pick against Leicestershire Women as well.

Holly Whitfield to be the top bowler for Leicestershire Women

Holly Whitefield was excellent in her last game against Northamptonshire Women where she picked 4 wickets for 13 runs in her bowling spell. She single-handedly destroyed the middle order and was very economical as well. She will be the best bowling pick from the side.