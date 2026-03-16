Facts: Worcestershire Women and Northamptonshire Women met in the competition before where the latter won the game by 15 runs.

Worcestershire Women are placed at the bottom place of the north group table whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 4th place of the same group.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign. However, that did not last long as the team went on to lose the next three games in the competition. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North Group table. They have 8 points in the competition. They suffered a loss in the last game against Yorkshire Women and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Worcestershire Women had the worst starts of all in the competition. They began their campaign with four losses but are coming from a win in the last game against Derbyshire Women. With a win and four losses, they are placed at the bottom of the North Group standings with 4 points. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 36%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 64%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Tips

Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Yorkshire Women in the last game. Northamptonshire Women batted first in the game and scored 150/9 in the game. Amelia Kemp scored 30 runs while Michaela Kirk posted 35 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Yorkshire Women amassed 151/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Ella Phillips took 4 wickets for Nothamptonshire Women but could not do enough to win the game for the side.

Worcestershire Women went against Derbyshire Women in the last game. Batting first, Worcestershire broke out of their shell to post 187/6 in 20 overs. Ruby Davies scored 69 runs while Bryony Gillgrass posted 40 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Derbyshire Women bundled out for 158 runs in the game as Worcestershire Women snatched the victory by 29 runs. Bryony Gillgrass picked 5 wickets while Flora Bertwistle took 3 wickets in the game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Toss Prediction

At the County Ground in Northampton, women's T20 matches are typically played on a batting-friendly, balanced pitch that offers consistent bounce and pace, making it easy for batters to play their shots and build solid totals. In the early overs, seam bowlers can exploit some movement before spinners come into play later on as the surface slows slightly. Historically, teams choosing to bat first have held the edge: in domestic T20s, first-innings sides win around 63–68% of matches. Therefore, in a women's T20 at Northampton, winning the toss should prompt you to bat first and set a challenging total on a wicket that stays true, while the pace attack can capitalize early and spinners exploit the surface slowdown later.

Weather Report

On July 6 in Northampton, expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures peaking in the late morning to early afternoon around 19–20 °C. A shift may occur in the early evening, when showers are likely between 6–7 PM, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight and a drop to about 14–15 °C.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Michaela Kirk Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Alicia Presland Batter Abby Butcher All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Erica Turner Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered three losses in a row after that. They batted poorly in the last game. They are struggling with consistency and will be looking to win the next game.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Liv Gough Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Ebony-Jade Tweats Batter Poppy Davies Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Recent Form

The Worcestershire Women displayed phenomenal form in the last game. They won their first game in the tournament. They batted very well to score 187 runs in the game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met before in the competition where Northamptonshire Women won the game by 15 runs.

Northamptonshire Women won- 1

Worcestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds

Worcestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Worcestershire Women have not done very well in the competition. The sides have displayed signs of poor batting order. The team opens their innings with Clare Boycott and Gwenan Davies who have secured 6, 15, 35, 18 and 18 runs before their first dismissal in five games. In their last meeting this season, the duo secured 15 runs before their first wicket. The form of the openers look unstable. That said, Worcestershire Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is a strong batting presence in the team. She has scored 77 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.25. She scored 30 runs in the last game and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 126 runs in 5 games at an average of 25.20. Despite her form, she has displayed glimpses of her true batting ability.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kemp is a terrific bowler in the squad. Kemp has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 10 wickets in 5 games so far. She took 3 wickets in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.