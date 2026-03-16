Facts: Yorkshire Women and Northamptonshire Women are yet to meet in the 20 over format.

Yorkshire Women are placed at the top place of the north group table whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 4th place of the same group.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. However, the team is coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Leicestershire Women. The team is placed at the 4th place of the North group table with 8 points. The side have fallen many places in the standings and will be looking to revive their campaign.

Yorkshire Women are unfazed and the team to beat this season. The side has now won four games in a row and sit atop the North Group standings. Yorkshire Women are having an unbeaten season so far and possess 19 points. The team won the last game against Worcestershire Women in a splendid fashion. They have a very strong batting and bowling unit and will be expected to dominate their next affair as well.

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 68%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 32%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Leicestershire Women in the last game. Leicestershire Women batted first in the game and scored 153/6 in the game. Anisha Patel, Amelia Kemp and Emily Carpenter picked 2 wickets each in the game. However, their batting order failed miserably. They failed to chase the target successfully and bundled out for 85 runs, losing the fixture by 68 runs. Amelia Kemp scored 23 runs.

Yorkshire Women went against Worcestershire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Yorkshire Women. Batting first, Worcestershire scored 104/8. Rachel Slater, Claudie Cooper and Ria Fackrell picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Yorkshire Women posted 105/3, winning the fixture by 7 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 33 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

At Town Ground, Peterborough, toss decisions in T20s depend largely on conditions on the day. The pitch historically offers decent balance—neither heavily favoring bat nor ball—with some seam-friendly value early on thanks to fresh grass and occasional activity under overcast skies. As the game progresses, batters tend to gain confidence and timing improves, making later innings slightly more batting-friendly. Therefore, captains winning the toss often choose to ball first, aiming to leverage early movement, then chase on a more predictable pitch as it settles.

Weather Report

Expect a very warm day with a high around 86 °F (30 °C) and a mild night dipping to 62 °F (17 °C). The morning will feature some low cloud cover, but it will gradually break to reveal sunny and pleasant conditions.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Annabelle Howarth Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Poppy Smart Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered a huge loss in the last game as they lost against Leicestershire Women by 68 runs. They have a strong squad and will be looking to bounce back after a poor game in their previous outing.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

The Yorkshire Women displayed phenomenal form in the last game as well. They posted their consecutive fourth win in the competition. With an unbeatable streak, they are placed atop the standings. They will be confident with their terrific batting and bowling order.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet in the 20 over format. This will be their first meeting in the format.

Northamptonshire Women won- 0

Yorkshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women have a terrific squad and managed to win all the fixtures. They had Georgie Boyce and Erin Thomas in their opening order. The duo could not produce impressive opening partnerships. However, the opening line-up was changed which seems to have done the trick. Yorkshire Women scored 11, 2, 42 & 49 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgie Boyce opened for the side in the last game. Winfield-Hill scored 33 runs while Boyce posted 17 runs. The side will be expected to score well in the next game before their first dismissal.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Boyce is a major run contributor for Yorkshire in the competition. She has scored 128 runs in 4 games at an average of 32.00. She scored 42, 46, 23 & 17 runs respectively in the four games. That said, she will be the top pick for the best batter from the side.

Abby Butcher to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Abby Butcher has played two games and scored 61 runs in 2 games. She scored 47 & 14 runs in the two games respectively. The team needed a strong batting presence and will be happy after Butcher’s knock in the last game.

Northamptonshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 9 wickets in 4 games. She will lead the bowling order of the side.

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kemp is a terrific bowler in the squad. Kemp has picked 6 wickets in 3 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.