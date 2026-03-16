Facts: Sussex Women and Glamorgan Women met once before where Glamorgan Women won the game.

Sussex Women are placed second in the standings whereas Glamorgan Women are in the third place of the group table.

Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Women took an early exit in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Upon entering the Vitality Blast League 2, the team lost the first game of the competition against Middlesex Women. However, the side recovered well with a win over Gloucestershire Women. The team is currently placed second in the South Group with 4 points.

Glamorgan Women had a pleasant campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team cruised through two rounds but were knocked out in the 3rd round of the games. Coming into this competition, Glamorgan Women had a poor start to their Blast’s campaign. The side bundled out for a very low total, giving away a comfortable win to Middlesex Women. The team is positioned at the 3rd place of the South Group table.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Sussex Women met with Gloucestershire Women in their second game of the competition. Batting first, the team secured 148 runs, losing 2 wickets in the process. The batters were decent but it was Rachel King who led an innings of an unbeaten 68 runs. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire Women could only post 121/4 in 20 overs. The Sussex bowlers were very economical with the addition of Chiara Green’s bowling masterclass, picking 2 wickets in her spell. Sussex Women climbed to second place of the group standings after a 27-run win over Gloucestershire Women.

Glamorgan Women could not bat well in their first game of the competition where they met Middlesex Women. Glamorgan Women bundled out for 77 runs, batting first in the game. Niamh Holland scored 40 runs while the rest of the squad struck out at cheap scores. Middlesex Women faced resistance from Glamorgan Women with their economical spells and wicket ability skills. However, it was a losing game for Glamorgan Women right after their batting innings. Middlesex Women scored 79/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.

Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hove is generally balanced, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score is around 133 runs, with teams batting first winning approximately 53% of the time. Given the factors, the decision to bat or bowl first at Hove often depends on the specific match conditions and team strategies.

Weather Report

On June 8, 2025, Hove is expected to experience mild and breezy conditions. The forecast indicates a high of approximately 17°C (62°F) and a low around 11°C (51°F), with sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day.

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Rachel King Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Lottie Curling All-rounder Jasmine Westley Batter Ava Lee Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Team Form

Sussex Women had a disappointing start to their campaign but they made up with a strong win in their next game. They are coming after a win over Gloucestershire Women by 27 runs. The team has a decent balance in the batting and bowling order and will be looking to win their next game.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Niamh Holland Batter Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women will rethink their strategy going into the next game after a poor outing in the last fixture. They bundled out for 77 runs in the last game. Glamorgan Women displayed potential in their bowling order though. They will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in the Women’s T20 County Cup. Glamorgan Women won the game by 81 runs.

Sussex Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women to score well before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sussex Women bounced back in the competition with a win over Gloucestershire Women in the last game. Sussex Women’s opening order looked shaky in the first game with Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams as the duo scored 2 runs before Adams struck out. However, Adams was replaced by Rachel King in the opening order. As a result, the opening partnership lasted for 31 runs in the last game. The openers look in decent form and will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

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Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Rachel King to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Rachel King was introduced in the second game of the competition where she led a successful innings of an unbeaten 68 off 54 balls. King struck 9 boundaries in her innings. That said, she will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Niamh Holland to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Holland has had some experience in the domestic circuit. Holland was fantastic in the last game as she struck 40 off 39 balls in the last game. She will lead the batting order in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Chiara Green to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Chiara Green picked 2 wickets in the last game, making her the top wicket taker in the squad. She has an economy rate of 4.62 in the competition. The bowler will be expected to lead the bowling attack in the next game.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 3 wickets in the last game. She is in terrific form and will be expected to do well in the next game too.