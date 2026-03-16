Facts: Sussex Women have lost their first game in the competition and sit at the bottom of the South group with 0 points.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Sussex Women reached the 2nd round while Gloucestershire Women were knocked out in the 1st round of games.

Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Women took an early exit in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They also had a poor start to their campaign in this competition. The team lost the first game of the competition against Middlesex Women. With that, they occupy the last position in the South Group standings. They will look to do better in the next game against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Women also had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. The team took an exit after a defeat in the first round of the games. However, the team will be pumped to do better in this brand new season of T20 cricket. Gloucestershire Women have assembled a well-balanced squad for the 2025 season, combining depth in batting, pace, and spin. Top-order batters Prarthana Reddy and Becca Halliday provide stability, while wicket keepers Meg Ahearne and Georgina Cant add strength behind the stumps. The pace attack features Alice Bird, Melissa Story, Caitlin Belcher, and Chloe Barnard, offering varied seam options. Spin will be crucial, with off-spinners Charlie Phillips, Liv Daniels, and Charlotte Phillips competing alongside leg-spinner Bhoomika Bhat.

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips

Sussex Women has played a single game in the competition. They went against Middlesex Women in the last game where they lost the game by 8 wickets. Sussex Women scored 102/7 in the game. After a decent start in the game, the batters kept losing wickets in the innings. Izzy Collis (29) and Nancy Harman (26) were the top run-scorers in the game. They failed to defend the target as Middlesex Women scored 103/2 to win the game. Talitha Stanley was the only bowler who bagged a wicket to her name.

Gloucestershire Women were knocked out in the 1st round of the T20 Women’s County Cup by Glamorgan Women. Glamorgan went in to bat first and secured 183/4 in the game. It was a tough run-chase as the team were restricted to 150/5 to lose the match by 33 runs. The team has numerous bowling options and good batters to carry out a pleasant win in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hove is generally balanced, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score is around 133 runs, with teams batting first winning approximately 53% of the time. Given the factors, the decision to bat or bowl first at Hove often depends on the specific match conditions and team strategies.

Weather Report

On June 1, 2025, Hove is expected to experience mild and breezy conditions. The forecast indicates a high of approximately 17°C (62°F) and a low around 11°C (51°F), with sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day.

Sussex Women Player List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Indigo Gentry Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Phoebe Wilkinson All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Lottie Curling All-rounder Jasmine Westley Batter Millie Taylor Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Team Form

Sussex Women had a disappointing start to their campaign with a loss in the first game. The team posted a low target in the first game and could not do well in the bowling as well.

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Batter Izzy Patel All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach (c) All-rounder Alice Hill All-rounder Charlie Phillips Bowler Meg Ahearne Wicket-keeper Alice Bird Bowler Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire Women are set to commence their 2025 season with a well-rounded bowling lineup. Their squad boasts a mix of seamers and spinners, providing flexibility to adapt to various match conditions. This diversity in bowling options positions them advantageously as they embark on the new season.

Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Sussex Women won- 0

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women to face an early dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sussex Women has failed to make an impact in the batting order as observed from their campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 and their previous outing in the current competition. The opening duo consists of Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams. Collis has played impressive knocks whereas Adams has lost her wicket very early repeatedly in the last few games. In the previous outing, Sussex’s opening duo posted 2 runs before Mollie Adams lost her wicket. That said, Sussex Women shall face an early dismissal in the next game.

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Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Izzy Collis to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Izzy Collis is a great batting pick from the team. The opener posted 29 runs in the last game against Middlesex Women and was the top scorer from the side.

Izzy Patel to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Izzy Patel remained unbeaten in her last two T20I outings. She scored an unbeaten 46 runs in her last game against Glamorgan Women.

Sussex Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Talitha Stanley to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Talitha Stanley was tied as the top wicket-taker for Sussex Women against Buckinghamshire Women in the County Cup. She was also the sole wicket-taker in the last game against Middlesex Women. The bowler will be expected to lead the bowling attack in the next game.

Charlotte Phillips to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Charlotte Phillips has been very consistent with the ball overall. She picked 3 wickets for the side in the last T20 clash against Glamorgan Women in the County Cup and will be leading the bowling order of the side.