Facts: Sussex Women and Kent Women will meet for the first time in the format in the next game.

Sussex Women are placed third in the standings whereas Kent Women are in the fourth place of the group table.

Sussex Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Women took an early exit in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Upon entering the Vitality Blast League 2, the team lost the first game of the competition against Middlesex Women. They won the next game and were believed to have set the tone to their campaign. However, Sussex Women lost their latest outing against Glamorgan Women after a poor batting outing. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the 3rd place of the South Group. They have 4 points.

Kent Women came into this competition with a poor start as they bundled out at a low score in the first game. However, the team picked themselves up to win the next game against Gloucestershire Women. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the group table with 4 points. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Sussex Women vs Kent Women Betting Tips

Kent Women met with Gloucestershire Women in their second game of the competition. Batting first, the team secured 182 runs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Amy Gordon smashed 55 runs while Elsa Barnfather remained unbeaten at 42 runs. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire Women scored 147/6, losing the game by 35 runs. Kent Women were impressive with their bowling as well. Zeena Bilal picked 2 wickets.

Sussex Women could not bat well in their last game of the competition where they met Glamorgan Women. Glamorgan Women scored 133/8 in the game. Eve O'Neill and Anna Buckle picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sussex Women scored 128/9 and lost the game by 5 runs. Abi Norgrove scored 42 runs in the game and was the best batter from the squad.

Sussex Women vs Kent Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hove is generally balanced, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score is around 133 runs, with teams batting first winning approximately 53% of the time. Given the factors, the decision to bat or bowl first at Hove often depends on the specific match conditions and team strategies.

Weather Report

On June 22, 2025, Hove is expected to experience mild and breezy conditions. The forecast indicates a high of approximately 22°C with sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day. There is no prediction of rain on the day.

Sussex Women Player List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Indigo Gentry Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Lottie Curling All-rounder Jasmine Westley Batter Anna Buckle Bowler Abi Norgrove Batter

Sussex Women Team Form

Sussex Women had a disappointing start to their campaign. They are coming after a loss against Glamorgan Women by 5 runs. The team will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Alice Grant Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women had a shaky start to their campaign this season. However, the team batted well in the previous game to dominate the affair against Gloucestershire Women. They scored 182 runs in the game.

Sussex Women vs Kent Women Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Kent Women and Sussex Women in the 20 over format.

Sussex Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be high

Kent Women bounced back in the competition with a win over Gloucestershire Women in the last game. Kent Women features Amy Gordon in the opening line-up. Megan Sturge opened for the side in the first game but was replaced by Grace Poole in the next game. The team scored 36 & 62 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Amy Gordon was impeccable with the bat in both the games. She scored 26 & 55 runs in the two games. The team looks to have a stronghold in the batting order and will be looking to score well for their opening partnership in the next game.

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Sussex Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Abi Norgrove to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Abi Norgrove just entered the competition and scored 42 runs off 32 balls in the last game. She knocked 7 boundaries in the last game. She will be expected to score well in the next game.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 26 runs in the first game but knocked 55 runs in the previous outing. She has 81 runs in 2 games at an average of 40.50. Gordon has a strike rate of 162.00 in her current campaign. Gordon will be the best batting pick from Kent for the next fixture.

Sussex Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Amy Buckle to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Amy Buckle is a terrific bowler in the squad. She was impressive in the last game and picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 2 wickets in 2 games. She picked a single wicket in the last game. However, she has managed to concede very few runs in two games. She has an economy rate of 5.28 in the competition.