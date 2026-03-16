Facts: Sussex Women are placed at the 3rd place of the South Group table whereas Middlesex Women are placed at the top place.

In their last meeting in this competition, Middlesex Women won the game by 8 wickets.

Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Sussex Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the Vitality Blast Women’s League 2. They have won a few games but lost more fixtures. They have three losses and two wins in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the South group table with 9 points. They suffered a loss against Glamorgan Women and will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Middlesex Women are having a terrific campaign in the competition. After their winning streak was broken due to a loss against Glamorgan Women, the side struck back and won their next game against Gloucestershire Women. With four wins and a loss, the team currently occupies the top place in the South group standings with 18 points. They have a strong line-up of players and will be confident coming into the next fixture.

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 65%

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 35%

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Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Middlesex Women met Gloucestershire Women in the last game. Middlesex Women amassed a formidable score of 201/1 in 20 overs, batting first in the game. Isabella Routledge (80*) and Finty Trussler (90) played an opening partnership of 167 runs and scored the major chunk of runs for the side in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire Women bundled out for 161 as Middlesex Women won the game by 40 runs. Anisha Dissanyake, Saskia Horley and Anaya Patel took 2 wickets each in the game for Middlesex Women.

Sussex Women clashed against Glamorgan Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Glamorgan Women scored 145/5 in the game. Eve O'Neill picked 2 wickets for 27 runs in her bowling spell. Chasing the target, Sussex could only score 115/8 in the game, losing the fixture by 30 runs. Rachel King was the best batter from the side with the score of 35 runs in the game. The side will have to amp up their batting strength in order to have a chance of winning in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Hove is typically flat with consistent bounce, offering a good surface for batters early on. The track generally holds its pace and doesn’t offer significant lateral movement, making it ideal for setting a challenging total. If you win the toss, the recommendation is to bat first. Setting a target early in the game by leveraging the batting-friendly conditions at the start is the strategy that has paid dividends historically.

Weather Report

Expect a cool, mostly cloudy day with temperatures ranging from 15 °C to 20 °C (59–68 °F). Scattered showers are likely, especially during the early afternoon (around 2–3 PM) and again in the evening.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Olivia Kibler Batter Sonali Patel All-rounder Sarah Pearson Batter Finty Trussler Batter Hannah Davis Bowler Anaya Patel Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women batted spectacularly in their last T20 outing. The openers raised 170 runs together. The team also bowled extremely well to bundle out Gloucestershire Women at 161 runs. The team will be high in confidence and will be looking to win the next fixture as well.

Sussex Women Players List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Rachel King Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Indigo Gentry All-rounder Jasmine Westley Batter Anna Buckle Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Recent Form

Sussex Women lack majorly in their batting strength. The team suffered a loss in the last game as they could only score 115/8 in the fixture. They will be looking to produce better results in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in this competition where Middlesex Women won the game by 8 wickets.

Sussex Women won- 0

Middlesex Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Sussex Women lost their last game. Sussex Women’s opening order looked shaky in the first game with Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams as the duo scored 2 runs before Adams struck out. However, Adams was replaced by Rachel King in the opening order. As a result, the opening partnership lasted for 31, 21, 86 & 63 runs in the next four games. Rachel King and Izzy Collis average at 76.50 and 22.60 respectively in the tournament. The openers look in decent form and will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

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Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Rachel King to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Rachel King is the best batter from the side. She has collected 153 runs in 3 games at an average of 76.50. She smashed 35 runs in the last game. She will be looking to strike well in the upcoming fixture.

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 158 runs in 4 games. She smashed 50 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sussex Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Chiara Green to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Chiara Green is one of the prominent bowlers in the squad. She has picked 5 wickets in 5 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.

Anaya Patel to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Anaya Patel will be the top bowling pick from the side in the next game. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games of the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture as well.