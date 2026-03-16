Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women
WOR
55%
Chance of Winning
DER
45%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- Worcestershire Women and Derbyshire Women have not met in the 20 over format.
- Derbyshire Women lost their last game of the current competition against Yorkshire Women.
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Chance of Winning
Worcestershire Women had a humiliating exit from the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They were knocked out in the first round of games after a disappointing batting display. They were all for a two-digit score, resulting in a loss. The team will have at it again in the T20 County Cup with a fresh start in the short format. Chloe Hill leads the side with her batting capabilities. This will make up for a thrilling contest between the two sides.
Derbyshire Falcons Women faced a challenging start in the inaugural 2025 Women's T20 County Cup, exiting in the first round after a defeat to Yorkshire Women on May 5. Despite entering the competition as the reigning National T20 champions from 2024, where they had an impressive run, winning six out of seven group games and clinching the title on Finals Day, the Falcons couldn't replicate their previous success in this new knockout format. The match against Yorkshire highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in their batting lineup. They lost their first game and are currently placed at the 3rd place of the North Group standings.
- Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%
- Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 55%
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Tips
Worcestershire Women played against Northamptonshire Women in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Worcestershire Women had a poor batting outing and managed to score only 96/8 in the game. Chloe Hill, the skipper, posted the highest score (18) from the side. The team also failed to defend the target and lost the game by 5 wickets. Jess Beach picked 2 wickets for the side.
Derbyshire Women had a disappointing start in the current competition. They went against Yorkshire Women and could not raise a respectable target for their opponents. They batted first and scored 104/7 in the match. Adrianna Darlow remained unbeaten at 27 runs in the game. Yorkshire Women managed to score past the target and won the game by 8 wickets. Darlow and Francesca Clarke picked a wicket each in the fixture.
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Toss Prediction
Traditionally, the pitch at New Road supports seamers early on, especially under overcast conditions. However, in limited-overs formats, especially during mid-season, it flattens out, offering a fair balance between bat and ball. While seamers enjoy early movement, spinners come into play as the match progresses, particularly in T20s where the pitch tends to dry out. Chasing teams have a slightly better win ratio in limited-overs formats, particularly in T20s. That said, captains winning the toss will be expected to field first.
Weather Report
Daytime highs around 18°C at Worcester on June 8. These conditions suggest a mild and generally dry day, which should be favorable for outdoor activities, including cricket matches at venues like the County Ground, New Road.
Worcestershire Women Players List
Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gwen Davies
|
Batter
|
Clare Boycott
|
All-Rounder
|
Chloe Hill (C)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ruby Davis
|
Batter
|
Bryony Gillgrass
|
All-Rounder
|
Sophie Beech
|
All-Rounder
|
Amy Wheeler
|
All-Rounder
|
Emily Churms
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Brett
|
Bowler
|
Jess Beach
|
Bowler
|
Flora Bertwistle
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Women Team Form
Worcestershire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. However, the side still needs time to get into their rhythm. This competition will be the perfect opportunity for the side to play good cricket.
Derbyshire Women Players List
Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Megan Pittman
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jessica Couser
|
All-Rounder
|
Adrianna Darlow (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Natasha Allen
|
Batter
|
Lara Shaw
|
Batter
|
Francesca Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies
|
All-Rounder
|
Harriett Parkin
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin McDonald
|
Bowler
|
Pagan Hardwick
|
Bowler
|
Gemma Rose
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Women Recent Form
Derbyshire had a terrible start in the Vitality Blast 2025. They were defeated by Yorkshire Women by 8 wickets. The team has a decent batting order but batted inconsistently in the last game.
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides have not clashed in the 20 over format. This will be their first meeting in the format.
Worcestershire Women won- 0
Derbyshire Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Odds
Derbyshire Women to score well before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Derbyshire Women has a tremendous squad. Derbyshire Women played a single game but lost the last game by a huge margin. The team opened with Jessica Couser and Lara Shaw who batted pretty well to post an opening partnership of 48 runs. Both the batters scored 24 runs in the game. The openers were up against a strong set of bowlers in the last game and will feel confident batting against Worcestershire Women in the next game. That said, Derbyshire Women will be looking to score well for the first wicket in the next game.
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women
T20
County Ground, null
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Batters
Chloe Hill to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter
Chloe Hill is the captain of the team and a very talented batter. She was the top scorer with 18 runs in the last game of the team against Northamptonshire Women. Hill will be the top batting pick from the side.
Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter
Couser was very effective for Derbyshire in the last T20 game against Yorkshire Women. She scored 24 runs off 17 balls in the game. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.
Worcestershire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Bowlers
Jess Beach to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Jess Beach was Worcestershire Women’s top bowler in the previous T20 match against Northamptonshire Women, having taken two wickets with an economy rate of 7.20. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Adrianna Darlow to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler
Adrianna Darlow has done well for the side. She picked a single wicket in the last game with a very good economy rate in the game. She leaked 21 runs in 4 overs she bowled in the game. Darlow will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Worcestershire Women
- Derbyshire Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
- Worcestershire Women to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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