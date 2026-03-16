Facts: The sides have met in this competition earlier where Leicestershire Women won the game against Worcestershire Women.

Leicestershire Women are placed at the 2nd place while Worcestershire Women are positioned at the bottom place of the group table.

Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Women had the worst starts of all in the competition. They began their campaign with four consecutive losses but bagged a win in their next outing. Their last game was called off due to poor weather conditions. With four losses and a win, the team is placed at the bottom North Group standings with 6 points. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game but it will be a challenge against Leicestershire Women in the next game.

Leicestershire Women had a rough beginning to their Blast campaign, suffering defeats in their opening two matches. However, they bounced back strongly with three consecutive victories to get their season back on track. With a record of two losses and three wins, they currently sit in second place on the North Group table with 13 points. Riding on their recent form, the team will be eager to carry their winning momentum into the upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Worcestershire Women’s last game against Northamptonshire Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to unfavourable weather conditions. They went against Derbyshire Women in the game before that. Batting first, Worcestershire broke out of their shell to post 187/6 in 20 overs. Ruby Davies scored 69 runs while Bryony Gillgrass posted 40 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Derbyshire Women bundled out for 158 runs in the game as Worcestershire Women snatched the victory by 29 runs. Bryony Gillgrass picked 5 wickets while Flora Bertwistle took 3 wickets in the game.

Leicestershire Women went against Derbyshire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Leicestershire Women. Batting first, Derbyshire scored 117/8. Emma Thatcher and Lucy Higham picked 2 wickets each in the game. Leicestershire Women chased the target with some resistance but managed to put across 119/7 to win the game by 3 wickets. Lucy Higham remained unbeaten at 36 while Scarlett Hughes knocked 30 runs.

Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

At the County Ground (New Road) in Worcester for women's T20 matches, the pitch is generally balanced but offers early seam movement, especially under cloudy skies, while slowing up later to favor spinners. Historically, chasing teams have held the upper hand, winning 34 of 59 T20Blast matches at this venue, versus just 23 wins for teams batting first. In women's games, captains often choose to bowl (field) first after winning the toss, aiming to exploit the early seam-friendly conditions and chase a manageable total on a slower, worn surface .

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 13 in Worcester, expect a warm but increasingly cloudy day, with temperatures reaching 30 °C (87 °F) and lingering around 16 °C (61 °F) overnight. Sunshine earlier in the week gives way to cloud buildup, though no significant rain is forecast yet.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Liv Gough Wicketkeeper Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill Batter Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Ebony-Jade Tweats Batter Poppy Davies Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Recent Form

Worcestershire Women had one of the poorest starts in the competition with four consecutive defeats. They won their previous game in the competition and will look to carry on the same momentum.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women displayed a glimpse of hope as they secured wins in their last three outings. The team clawed their way upto the second place now and will be ready for another clash.

Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met in this competition earlier where Leicestershire Women won the game.

Worcestershire Women won- 0

Leicestershire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet open for Leicestershire Women in the current competition. The pair had tremendous opening partnerships in the first two games but they could not do well in the games after that. Brooker ducked out in the last three games and looked out of form. The duo posted the scores of 63, 28, 0, 0 and 0 before their first wicket in the last five games. Brooker and Sweet average at 10.60 and 43.75 respectively in the competition. Worcestershire Women have a decent bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against Leicestershire Women in the next game.

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Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 126 runs in 5 games at an average of 25.20. Despite her form, she has displayed glimpses of her true batting ability.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet has found her footing in the competition. She has scored 175 runs in 5 games at an average of 43.75, making her the best batter from her side. She knocked an unbeaten 67 runs in the last clash against Worcestershire. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Worcestershire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 10 wickets in 5 games so far. She took 3 wickets in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Lucy Higham to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Lucy Higham has entered the competition and picked 5 wickets in 2 games. She was fantastic in the last game as she took 2 wickets in the fixture and will be looking to do well in the next game.