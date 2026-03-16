Facts: Worcestershire Women and Northamptonshire Women have met in the 20 over format once before where Northamptonshire Women won the game by 5 wickets.

Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 2nd place of the goup table.

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Women had a humiliating exit from the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They were knocked out in the first round of games after a disappointing batting display. They were all for a two-digit score, resulting in a loss. The team will have at it again in the T20 County Cup with a fresh start in the short format. Chloe Hill leads the side with her batting capabilities. This will be the second fixture for the side on the same day.

Northamptonshire Falcons Women faced a challenging start in the inaugural 2025 Women's T20 County Cup, exiting in the first round after a defeat to Yorkshire Women on May 5. However, the side had a strong start with a win over Leicestershire Women in their inaugural game of the competition. The team is currently placed at the second place of the North Group with 4 points to their name.

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Tips

Worcestershire Women played against Northamptonshire Women in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Worcestershire Women had a poor batting outing and managed to score only 96/8 in the game. Chloe Hill, the skipper, posted the highest score (18) from the side. The team also failed to defend the target and lost the game by 5 wickets. Jess Beach picked 2 wickets for the side. It will be a tough task to defeat Northamptonshire Women in the next game.

Northamptonshire Women played against Leicestershire Women in the first game of the competition. Batting first, Northamptonshire scored 123/8 in the fixture. Gemma Marriott scored 28 runs while Annabelle Howarth posted 22 runs in the game. The team also bowled well and restricted Leicestershire Women to 115/5 in the match, to win it by 8 runs. Amelia Kemp and Lenny Sims picked a wicket each and also kept their spells economical.

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Toss Prediction

At the County Ground, New Road, Worcester, toss decisions in T20 matches have shown a notable trend. Teams batting second have won 34 out of 59 matches, while teams batting first have secured 23 victories. This suggests a preference for chasing at this venue. The pitch often offers early assistance to seam bowlers, especially under overcast conditions, making bowling first advantageous. However, as the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and making batting more challenging.

Weather Report

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a brief shower or two possible. It will be breezy, with a high around 18 °C (65 °F) and an overnight low near 8 °C (47 °F).

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Team Form

Worcestershire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. However, the side still needs time to get into their rhythm. This competition will be the perfect opportunity for the side to play good cricket.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Annabelle Howarth Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Poppy Smart Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire had a good start in the competition with a win over Leicestershire Women in their first game by 8 runs. It was a close contested game, however, Northamptonshire Women had the last laugh with a better bowling performance.

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met once before recently in the T20 Women’s County Cup where Northamptonshire Women won the game against Worcestershire Women by 5 wickets.

Worcestershire Women won- 0

Northamptonshire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northamptonshire Women has met Worcestershire Women before recently. Northamptonshire won the game with a better batting order. The openers scored 45 runs before their first dismissal whereas Worcestershire secured 1 run before their first loss. Northamptonshire Women has a steady batting order and will be expected to score well in the next game for their opening partnership. Gemma Marriott and Amelia opened for the side in the first game and scored 18 runs together.

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Chloe Hill to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Chloe Hill is the captain of the team and a very talented batter. She was the top scorer with 18 runs in the last game of the team against Northamptonshire Women. Hill will be the top batting pick from the side.

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is the second highest run scorer for Northamptonshire Women as she scored 23, 25 and 10 runs for the team in the three games of the T20 Women’s County Cup. The batter has a lot of experience which will be crucial for the team. She struck out for 4 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.

Worcestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Jess Beach to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Beach was Worcestershire Women’s top bowler in the previous T20 match against Northamptonshire Women, having taken two wickets with an economy rate of 7.20. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ilenia Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lenny Sims stands as the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women with six wickets in three innings and an excellent average in the T20 County Cup. She took 1 wicket in the last game at an economy rate of 3.75.