Facts: The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game against Worcestershire Women.

Worcestershire Women are placed at the 4th place while Yorkshire Women are positioned at the top place of the group table.

Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Women had a rough beginning to their Blast campaign, suffering defeats in their opening four matches. They won the last two games but it is too late for the team to make a comeback with a single group game left in their campaign. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North group table with 11 points. The team will be ready to face Yorkshire Women in the next game.

Yorkshire Women have been dominant throughout the tournament, emerging as the standout team of the season. With an unblemished record of seven consecutive victories, they remain unbeaten and continue to set the pace at the top of the North Group standings with 33 points. Their latest triumph came against Leicestershire Women, further cementing their superiority. Backed by a formidable batting lineup and a well-rounded bowling attack, Yorkshire Women look poised to maintain their winning momentum and aim for a flawless finish to their impressive campaign.

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 19%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 81%

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Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Worcestershire Women went against Leicestershire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Worcestershire Women. Batting first, Leicestershire bundled out for 55 runs in the game. Clare Boycott picked 4 wickets while Caitlin Baker-Smith took 3 wickets in the last fixture. Chasing the target, Worcestershire scored 56/1 and won the game comfortably by 9 wickets. Clare Boycott also batted well and scored 30 runs in the game. Going into the next game, Worcestershire will have to play very well to win the next game.

Yorkshire Women’s last game against Leicestershire Women resulted in their favour. Batting first, Yorkshire batted decently in the game and secured 142 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Georgie Boyce scored 47 runs while Rebecca Duckworth knocked 38 runs in the game. Yorkshire’s bowling order kept their winning streak alive as they restricted the opponents to 130/8 to win the game by 12 runs. Rachel Slater, Claudie Cooper and Olivia Thomas picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is batting-friendly, offering true bounce, pace, and a fast outfield, ideal conditions for stroke-play and posting high totals. That said, the surface tends to slow down as innings progress, bringing spinners into influence by the middle overs. In a total of 59 T20 Blast matches at New Road, teams batting second have won 34 times, while sides batting first won 23 times. In women's T20 encounters, captains often prefer to bowl first to utilize early seam movement and chase on a slowing surface.

Weather Report

Expect light rain and cloudy skies overnight and into the early morning, with temperatures around 16–18 °C. As the day progresses, the weather stays mostly cloudy, but skies gradually brighten with partly sunny spells emerging in the late afternoon and early evening. Daytime temperatures will reach a comfortable 21–22 °C, dipping down to around 15 °C overnight.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Liv Gough Wicketkeeper Clare Boycott All-Rounder Gwenan Davies Batter Imogen Hill Bowler Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Emily Churms All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Ebony-Jade Tweats Batter Poppy Davies Bowler Caitlin Baker-Smith Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Recent Form

Worcestershire Women bowled extremely well in the last game and struck out Leicestershire at 55 runs to win the game comfortably. The team will face a challenge against Yorkshire in the next game.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Jeanie Lee All-rounder Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

Yorkshire Women is the best team in the competition currently. They have won every game in the competition and will be looking to win the next game as well. Yorkshire Women will be confident in the next game.

Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game.

Yorkshire Women won- 1

Worcestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women is the strongest side in the competition. They have a very strong batting order featuring Georgie Boyce and Erin Thomas in the opening order. Boyce and Thomas average at 35.14 and 26.00 respectively in the competition. The pair secured 46, 51 and 24 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The pair looks in splendid form and raised a lot of runs lately. The team scored 49 runs before their first wicket in the last meeting with Worcestershire women. That said, Yorkshire Women will be expected to raise a high score before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Georgia Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Boyce is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 246 runs in 7 games at an average of 35.14. She scored 47 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 156 runs in 6 games at an average of 26.00. She scored 30 runs in the last game. Despite her form, she has displayed glimpses of her true batting ability.

Worcestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 11 wickets in 6 games so far. She took 1 wicket in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 15 wickets in 7 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.