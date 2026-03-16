Facts: Yorkshire Women defeated Derbyshire Women in their last T20 meeting by 122 runs.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Yorkshire Women reached the quarterfinals while Derbyshire Women were knocked out in the 1st round of games.

Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women were impressive in the T20 County Cup where they reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated after that. The team has a good batting line-up and several prominent names in the team. They look in good form and will kick start their campaign in this competition with a win.

Derbyshire Women also took part in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 and took a very early exit after a humiliating defeat against Yorkshire Women. The team lacked majorly in their batting department and will be looking to bring out a better performance in the upcoming fixture. Having lost a game against Yorkshire Women shall push the odds in favour of Yorkshire Women. However, it does not take long for things to change in T20 cricket.

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 44%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 56%

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Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Tips

Yorkshire Women and Derbyshire Women recently clashed in the first round of T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Yorkshire Women won the toss and decided to set an attainable target for their opponents. Lauren Winfield-Hill smashed 88 runs, opening for the team. Ami Campbell remained unbeaten at 41 and helped the team score 205/3 in the game.

It was a tough run-chase for Derbyshire Women, especially with a weak batting order. Jessica Couser had a decent start and scored 35 runs opening for the side. However, the team kept losing wickets pretty quickly after that. Majority of them struck out for a single digit score. Derbyshire Women were all out for 83 runs, losing the game by 122 runs.Yorkshire was pretty aggressive with their bowling attack as Grace Hall and Claudie Cooper picked 3 wickets each. Ria Fackrell and Olivia Thomas also picked 2 wickets each. Yorkshire Women has a solid squad with experienced players. They could easily dominate this competition.

Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch typically offers early assistance to seam bowlers due to moisture and overcast conditions, making bowling first an attractive option. However, as the match progresses, the surface tends to favor batters, leading to higher scores in the second innings. Historically, teams batting first have had a higher success rate at this venue. For instance, in a recent women's T20I match between England and Pakistan at Headingley, England won the toss, chose to bat first, and secured a 34-run victory after posting a total of 176 runs. Given these factors, the toss-winning captain might prefer to bat first to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions that develop as the game progresses.

Weather Report

On June 1, 2025, Leeds is expected to experience mild and breezy conditions, with a high of approximately 17°C (63°F) and a low around 10°C (50°F). The day will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a couple of showers possible in the morning.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Ami Campbell Batter Maddie Ward Batter Olivia Thomas Bowler Beth Langston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Amelia Love All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. The team also does well in the bowling department. They will be confident in their first outing of the competition.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Natasha Allen Batter Ella Porter All-Rounder Millie Gray All-Rounder Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin Bowler Caitlin McDonald Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire had a terrible campaign in the Women’s T20 County Cup. They were knocked out by Yorkshire Women in the first round of games. The team has a very fragile batting order with no depth in the lower order.

Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed recently in the first round of games of the T20 Women’s County Cup where Yorkshire won the game by 122 runs.

Yorkshire Women won- 1

Derbyshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to score well before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women has a tremendous squad. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Erin Thomas have established themselves as a formidable opening pair. They were fantastic in the T20 County Cup where the pair secured 60 runs before their first dismissal in the first game against Derbsyshire Women. Winfield-Hill scored 88 whereas Erin Thomas secured 22 runs in the game. That said, Yorkshire Women will be looking to score well before their first wicket in the next game.

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Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill was a major contributor in the last game against Derbyshire Women, having scored 88 off 52 balls in the game. She scored 60, 24, 4 & 69 runs in the next games of the T20 County Cup. She will be the top batting pick from the side.

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Couser was the only effective batter from Derbyshire in the last T20 game against Yorkshire Women. She scored 35 runs in the game. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Yorkshire Women vs Derbyshire Women Top Bowlers

Claudie Cooper to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

Claudie Cooper was Yorkshire Women’s top bowler in the previous match against Derbyshire Women, having taken three wickets in 2.4 overs with an economy rate of 8.25. She took a total of 7 wickets in her campaign of the T20 County Cup.

Gemma Rose to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Rose has done well for the side. She picked 2 wickets in her last meeting against Yorkshire Women. The bowler will be looking to lead her side’s bowling attack in the upcoming fixture.