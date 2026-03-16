Facts: The sides have not once met in the format.

Glamorgan Women finished second while Yorkshire Women finished at the top place of their respective group table.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women have been dominant throughout the tournament, emerging as the standout team of the season. With an unblemished record of eight consecutive victories, they had a perfect campaign so far and topped the North Group table with eight wins. The team collected 37 points in the competition. Yorkshire Women has a strong team and will look poised to maintain their winning momentum in the next second semi-final game.

Glamorgan Women faced a few bumps but were able to bring out their best cricket in order to finish second in the South group table. They are walking here after a loss against Kent Women. The team has won five games and lost two matches in their campaign. They have 24 points to themselves. Glamorgan Women will be ready for their next outing against Yorkshire Women.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Glamorgan Women went against Kent Women in the last game. Batting first, Glamorgan secured 132/5 in 20 overs. Bethan Gammon was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 69 runs. However, it was not the best batting performance from the side. The team could not defend the target as Kent scored 133/4 to win the game by 6 wickets. Poppy Tulloch was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the fixture. Glamorgan has a terrific squad and will be looking to perform well in the next game.

Yorkshire Women maintained their winning momentum as they won their last game against Worcestershire Women. Worcestershire Women batted first in the game and scored 109 runs before losing all their wickets. Yorkshire bowled extremely well. Olivia Thomas, Jeanie Lee and Amelia Love picked 2 wickets each in the fixture. Chasing the target was an easy job for Yorkshire Women. They scored 93/4 to win the game by 6 wickets (D/L method). Erin Thomas scored 35 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is known to be batting-friendly, offering ample pace and bounce, which traditionally enables teams to post competitive totals, especially in the first innings. Statistically, teams winning the toss tend to bat first and enjoy success, with around 68% of games won by the side batting first. Bowlers can still make early inroads, particularly seamers under overcast conditions but as the match progresses, the surface remains steady, and chasing becomes tougher

Weather Report

Expect a pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually climb from the mid-teens in the morning to a comfortable high of around 23 °C. Skies will turn more overcast in the afternoon, but the overall conditions remain mild and dry.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Rose Evans Batter Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Gemma Porter All-rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Anna-Mae Shearn Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Recent Form

Glamorgan Women lost the last game and did not perform very well in the fixture. However, it could have been their strategy to hold out as they had already qualified and will go all out in the next game against Yorkshire. The team has a good mix of players.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Jeanie Lee All-rounder Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

Yorkshire Women is the best team in the competition currently. They have won every game in the competition and will be looking to win the next game as well. Yorkshire Women will be confident in the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet in the 20 over format. This will be their first clash.

Yorkshire Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women is the strongest side in the competition. They have a very strong batting order featuring Georgie Boyce and Erin Thomas in the opening order. Boyce and Thomas average at 30.75 and 16.00 respectively in the competition. The pair secured 46, 51, 24 and 0 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The pair looks in splendid form and raised a lot of runs lately. Boyce ducked out in the last game but exhibited strong batting form in her campaign. That said, the team will be expected to raise a high score before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Georgia Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Boyce is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 246 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.75. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Bethan Gammon to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bethan Gammon is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 200 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.00. She scored an unbeaten 69 in the last game. She is in terrific form and will strike hard in the next game as well.

Yorkshire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Poppy Tulloch to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Poppy Tulloch is the best bowler from Glamorgan. She has picked 8 wickets in 7 games so far. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 15 wickets in 8 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.