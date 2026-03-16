Facts: Yorkshire Women and Leicestershire Women will meet for the first time in the 20 over format.

Yorkshire Women are placed at the top of the North Group whereas Leicestershire Women are placed at the bottom.

Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women were impressive in the T20 County Cup where they reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated after that. The team has a good batting line-up and several prominent names in the team. They had a fantastic start to this competition’s campaign with a win over Derbyshire. They are placed at the top place of the North Group with 5 points. Yorkshire Women have a very strong squad and will be expected to lead a great innings in the next game.

Leicestershire Women is led by captain Rebecca Brooker, who played well in the last game but could not lead her team to a win. They met Northamptonshire in the last game and lost the fixture by 8 runs. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the North Group table. They will be looking to do better in the next fixture.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Yorkshire Women Women clashed against Derbyshire Women in the first game of this competition. They restricted Derbyshire to 104 runs, taking 7 wickets in the game. Ria Fackrell was very impressive with the ball as she picked 4 wickets in the game. The team chased the target very smoothly and scored 105/2, winning the game by 8 wickets.

Georgie Boyce was fantastic with the bat and scored 42 runs in the game. Amelia Oliver remained unbeaten at 39 runs in the game.

Leicestershire Women played against Northamptonshire Women in the first game of the competition. Leicestershire Women bowled well and restricted Northamptonshire Women to 123 runs, picking 8 wickets in the process. Francesca Sweet was the best bowler with 3 wickets to her name. Chasing the target, the batters fell pretty quickly, leading to a 8-run defeat. Leicestershire Women will be looking to do well in the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch typically offers early assistance to seam bowlers due to moisture and overcast conditions, making bowling first an attractive option. However, as the match progresses, the surface tends to favor batters, leading to higher scores in the second innings. Historically, teams batting first have had a higher success rate at this venue. For instance, in a recent women's T20I match between England and Pakistan at Headingley, England won the toss, chose to bat first, and secured a 34-run victory after posting a total of 176 runs. Given these factors, the toss-winning captain might prefer to bat first to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions that develop as the game progresses.

Weather Report

On June 8, 2025, Leeds is expected to experience mild and breezy conditions, with a high of approximately 16°C and a low around 10°C. The day will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a low chance of rain.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Hazel Garton Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Amelia Love All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. The team also does well in the bowling department. They will be confident after a win in the last game.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Hayley Brown Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Aimee Colquhoun Bowler Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Holly Whitfield All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women did well in the bowling department in the last game. Their batters struggled in the last game. They will be looking to do better in the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed in the 20 over format before. This will be their first meeting.

Yorkshire Women won- 0

Leicestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker is a reliable batter in the top order. Francesca Sweet is relatively a fresher face, but the opener has shown potential with a tremendous knock of 37 runs against Northamptonshire in her last game against them. The pair secured 63 runs before Sweet lost her wicket. Whereas Yorkshire Women mustered 11 runs for the first wicket in their last game against Derbyshire Women. With them on the frontline, Leicestershire Women will be confident to secure a high opening partnership in the next game.

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Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Boyce was a major contributor in the last game against Derbyshire Women, having scored 42 off 25 balls in the game. She will be expected to score well in the next game against Leicestershire Women also.

Rebecca Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Brooker was the best batter in the three games she played in the T20 Women’s County Cup. She scored 42, 31 & 2 runs in the three games and was the leading batter for Leicestershire Women. She also posted 33 runs in the last game against Northampts. The skipper will have the responsibility to strike hard in the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She picked 4 wickets in the last game for 13 runs. She will lead the bowling order of the side.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet was very effective in the last game. She picked 3 wickets for 10 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.