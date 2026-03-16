Facts: The sides were matched in the last fixture of the competition where Yorkshire Women won the game by 5 wickets.

Yorkshire Women are placed at the top place of the north group table whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 3rd place of the same group.

Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women are unfazed and the team to beat this season. The side has now won five games in a row and sit atop the North Group standings. Yorkshire Women are having an unbeaten season so far and possess 24 points. The team won the last game against Northamptonshire Women in a splendid fashion. They have a very strong batting and bowling unit and will be expected to dominate their next affair as well.

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. However, the team went on to lose the next three games. Their last game was abandoned. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the North Group table. They have 10 points in the competition. They had a hard time against Yorkshire Women in their last meeting but will be looking to make a return in the competition.

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Tips

Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Yorkshire Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Northamptonshire Women decided to bat first. They scored 150/9 in the game. Amelia Kemp scored 30 runs while Michaela Kirk posted 35 runs in the fixture. Ria Fackrell was fantastic with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Rachel Slater also took 3 wickets in the fixture for Yorkshire Women.

Chasing the target, Yorkshire Women amassed 151/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 32 runs while Maddie Ward posted 34 runs in the fixture. Ella Phillips took 4 wickets for Northamptonshire Women but could not do enough to win the game for the side. Yorkshire Women played impeccably and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Toss Prediction

The wicket offers good pace and bounce from the outset, with seamers—especially swing bowlers, able to exploit any morning moisture or overcast skies. As the match unfolds the pitch eases into a true, consistent bounce, enabling high-scoring innings, T20 sides batting first have won 35 of 57 such games, with an average first-inning total around 179. In 11 women’s T20 matches at Headingley, teams batting first have won six, while teams bowling first have won five, indicating a slight tilt towards fielding first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 13, Leeds is set for a very warm and pleasant day, with a high reaching around 27 °C (81 °F) and a comfortable low near 16 °C (62 °F) overnight. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, making it ideal for outdoor activities without the intensity of full sun.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

The Yorkshire Women displayed phenomenal form in the last game as well. They posted their consecutive fifth win in the competition. With an unbeatable streak, they are placed atop the standings. They will be confident with their terrific batting and bowling order.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Alicia Presland Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Abby Butcher Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Erica Turner Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered three losses in a row after that. They batted poorly in the last game. They are struggling with consistency and will be looking to win the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides were matched in the last fixture of the competition where Yorkshire Women won the game.

Northamptonshire Women won- 0

Yorkshire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women have a terrific squad and managed to win all the fixtures. They had Georgie Boyce and Erin Thomas in their opening order. The duo could not produce impressive opening partnerships. However, the opening line-up was changed which seems to have done the trick. Yorkshire Women scored 11, 2, 42, 49 & 46 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgie Boyce opened for the side in the last game. Winfield-Hill scored 32 runs while Boyce posted 16 runs. The duo secured 46 runs before their first wicket against Northamptonshire. The side will be expected to score well in the next game before their first dismissal.

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Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill is a major match winner. She was terrific in the last two games and scored 65 runs in 2 games at an average of 32.50. She scored 32 runs in the last game against Northamptonshire Women.

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is a strong batting presence in the team. She has scored 77 runs in 4 games at an average of 19.25. She scored 30 runs in the last game and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Yorkshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 13 wickets in 5 games. She took 4 wickets in the last game.

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kemp is a terrific bowler in the squad. Kemp has picked 6 wickets in 4 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.