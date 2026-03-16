Facts: Worcestershire Women and Yorkshire Women have never met in the 20 over format before.

Yorkshire Women are placed at the 1st place of the group table whereas Worcestershire Women are at the 5th place of the North Group.

Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance of Winning

Yorkshire Women have a good batting line-up and several prominent names in the team. They had a fantastic start to this competition’s campaign with three consecutive wins in their campaign so far. They are placed at the top of the North group table with 15 points. Their entire squad was impressive as they won their last game against Derbyshire Women. They will be looking to extend their winning momentum to the next game as well.

Worcestershire Women had a humiliating exit from the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They were knocked out in the first round of games after a disappointing batting display. Following the same form in this tournament, they lost all their games so far. With three losses, they are placed at the bottom of the North Group table.

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Tips

Yorkshire Women played against Derbyshire Women in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Yorkshire Women scored 163/5 in the game. Ami Campbell scored 43 runs from the middle order and was the top scorer. Sterre Kallis also scored 32 runs. Chasing the target, Derbyshire Women bundled out for 104 runs, handing over the win to Yorkshire Women by 59 runs. Every bowler picked a wicket, with the majority of them picking 2 wickets.

Worcestershire Women played against Leicestershire Women in their previous game of the competition. Worcestershire Women batted first in the game and secured 120 runs in the game for 7 wickets. Gwenan Davies and Poppy Davies were the top scorers with 20 runs each. Leicestershire Women chased the target easily and scored 121/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. Flora Bertwistle picked 2 wickets.

Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Toss Prediction

At Headingley, Leeds, toss decisions are often influenced by traditional English conditions and pitch behavior. Early in the day, the pitch tends to offer movement for seamers, especially under overcast skies, making bowling first a common choice for captains winning the toss. The surface typically flattens out as the game progresses, making batting easier in the second innings, particularly in white-ball formats. Historical data supports this approach, with several successful chases recorded at this venue. However, if conditions are sunny and dry, teams may choose to bat first and put up a strong total. Overall, unless the pitch looks especially dry, bowling first is usually the preferred toss decision at Headingley.

Weather Report

Looks like Friday, June 27 at Headingley in Leeds will be cloudy and warm, with a high of around 75 °F (24 °C) and a low near 65 °F (18 °C). Dry conditions are expected, making for comfortable weather.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. The team also does well in the bowling department. They will be confident after wins in the last three games.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Team Form

Worcestershire Women have failed to make an impact in the competition. They lost three games in succession. The team scored 120/7 in the last game and failed to defend their target.

Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not met once in the T20 format before. This will be their first clash in the 20 over format.

Worcestershire Women won- 0

Yorkshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to score more fours (XXX@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women have won all their games this season. They have secured 16, 12 and 19 boundaries in three games. This computes to 47 fours in three games. Georgie Boyce has been phenomenal with the bat and has knocked 18 fours on her own. Whereas Worcestershire secured 5, 11 and 13 fours in three games amounting to 29 fours in three games. This wide gap denotes Yorkshire’s better and more explosive batting order. That said, Yorkshire Women will score more fours in the next game.

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Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott was the top batter from the side in the first two games. She scored 48 & 14 runs in the two games. She secured 17 runs in the last game. She has an average of 26.33 in the competition. Boycott will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Boyce is a major run contributor for Yorkshire in the competition. She has scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 37.00. She scored 42, 46 & 23 runs respectively in the three games. That said, she will be the top pick for the best batter from the side.

Yorkshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games so far. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. She will lead the bowling order of the side.