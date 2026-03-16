Facts: Australia set a record for the highest successful chase in women’s ODI cricket in the previous game when they chased down a target of 331 set by India.

With figures of 5/40 against India, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland became the first bowler in women’s ODI cricket to take a 5-wicket haul on her birthday.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Australia come into the game after recording the highest ever chase in women’s ODI cricket against co-hosts India. The women from Down Under have been in sensational form in the tournament with only rain managing to put a dent in their otherwise flawless campaign. Alyssa Healy scored a century against India as they chased a 331-run target with 3 wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, look set to replicate their performance from their maiden campaign where they won just once - a victory over Pakistan. In the 2025 edition, too, they started with a win over the same opponents, but have since lost all of their games. Nobody would be expecting them to pull off the biggest surprise in the history of women’s cricket and prevent Australia from romping home to an expected victory.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 98%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 2%

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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

A batting friendly wicket awaits the teams at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The three matches that the venue has hosted in the tournament so far has seen teams cross 230 in each of the innings. It was the same venue where Australia and India played out the 661-run thriller. Hence, we’re backing the batters to shine in the match.

We are backing the Aussie openers to be the top run scorers in the game. Alyssa Healy scored her second-highest score in the format - 142 - against India. Phoebe Litchfield has two 40-plus scores in her three games and we expect her to go one better this time around.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

There is a small chance of rain affecting the game and both teams will try to navigate the toss due to that. Bangladesh’s only chance of getting a result is to see rain stop play and hence, they’ll want to elongate the playing time to give it the best chance. Therefore, we expect them to want to bowl first after winning the toss. In contrast, Australia will want to wrap the match up early and the best chance they have of doing that is bowling first to bowl the opponents out early before completing a quick chase.

Weather Report

The temperature in the match is likely to hover between 27 and 31 degrees celsius. There’s a 10% chance of rain throughout the match and while we might see some interruptions, a full game is on the cards.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Georgia Voll Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Megan Schutt Allrounder Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

For anyone but Australia, 3 wins in 4 games sounds like great form. However, the flawless Australians had to make do with a washout and cede their perfect record at the 2025 World Cup.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Just one win in four games shows the poor results the team has suffered. However, this doesn’t convey the whole story as the Tigers gave India a fight while also taking South Africa to the very end and nearly pulled off an unexpected victory.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

This is a match that seldom gets played with Australia ruling women’s cricket while Bangladesh recently making their presence felt in the top tier. The two teams have played each other four times with the Aussies ending up on the winning side on each occasion.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 4

Bangladesh Women: 0

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

The defending champions to have the better opening partnership

Australia have been sensational with the bat so far in the tournament. In the three games they’ve played, their batters put together an aggregate of 878 runs, including crossing the 300-run mark twice already. Their openers have given the team a good start in each match, with partnership scores of 85, 30, and 40. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a total of 91 runs in four games for the first wicket. If we exclude their most recent game, they average under 13 runs before losing one of their openers. The form, quality, and the historic record all point to the reigning champions outperforming their opponents with the bat at the start of the innings.

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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia’s top batter

Alyssa Healy stole the limelight against India with a sensational 140-run knock. However, fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield scored 40 runs in the game. She also scored 45 in the first game and we’re expecting her to take over from Healy as the team’s leading runscorer against Bangladesh.

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh’s top batter

The team’s leading runscorer in the last 10 games, Sharmin Akhter came to the party with a gritty half century against South Africa. While she wasn’t able to get going in the first three games, a match in Visakhapatnam unleashed Akhter, who nearly dragged the team to another memorable win. With the next game at the same venue, we’re backing her to replicate her exploits from the match against the Proteas.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Molineaux to be Australia Women’s top bowler

After missing the second and third games, left arm spinner Sophie Molineaux returned to the side against India and repaid her selection with 3 wickets against the co-hosts. The only other game she has played was the team’s first match versus New Zealand in Indore, where the 27-year-old took 3 wickets as well.

Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

There is plenty of turn for spinners in Vizag as we’ve seen in the other four games played at the venue in the tournament so far. Leg spinner Fahima Khatun is the only Bangladeshi bowler to have taken a wicket in each of the four games. We’re expecting the 32-year-old to continue her run and be among the wickets once again.