Facts: England won three of the first four ODIs played between the two sides while Australia have 12 wins in the last 14 games.

Australia’s Elysse Perry is the highest run scorer as well as the second highest-wicket taker in this fixture.

Australia Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

The only blemish in Australia’s run in this World Cup so far was a washed out game against Sri Lanka. They have been flawless, otherwise, winning all of their other four games. This included a record run-chase against India while they’ve also registered wins over New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Alyssa Healy leads the run charts despite playing just 4 games while Annabel Sutherland is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

England started with a demolition of South Africa in their opening game before putting Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the sword. The abandonment against Pakistan was a blessing in disguise for the 4-time champions as they were on the ropes before rain intervened while they managed a last-gasp victory over hosts India in their most recent game.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 76%

England Women Chance of Winning - 24%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Holkar Stadium in Indore sports a batting-friendly wicket. The venue has hosted three games so far and seen four hundreds and two 85 or higher scores in that period. Average scores of 282 have been seen in the first innings, indicating that we can expect yet another high scoring encounter.

Heather Knight has already scored centuries at the venue at the World Cup so far. We’re backing her to fire once again. For the Aussies, we’re going with Beth Mooney to go big in the absence of Alyssa Healy. The middle order batter has scored a hundred at the World Cup already and could pose trouble for the English bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to have the better opening partnership 2.05 Bet on Batery England’s Heather Knight to score more than 27.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Beth Mooney to score over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

A pitch that supports the batters awaits the two teams. Batters will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing at the Holkar Stadium. The three games that have been played at the venue at the ongoing World Cup so far have seen captains opt to bat first after winning the toss on each occasion. We’re expecting a repeat of recent history and expecting teams to set an imposing total for their opponents.

Weather Report

There’s a little chance of rain in Indore on matchday, but we are not expecting it to force an abandonment. Temperature in the mid to late twenties and winds of around 10-12 km per hour are likely to provide teams respite from the sun in the first innings.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Wicketkeeper Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Megan Schutt Allrounder Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Four wins in five games see Australia lead the table, as expected. The only game they failed to win at the ongoing World Cup was a washed out match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

They have an eerily similar record to Australia at the ongoing World Cup with 4 wins and a share of the points due to a washed out game in their 5 matches.

Australia Women vs England Women Head to Head

Australia v/s England is one of the most often played matches in women’s ODIs. The team from Down Under, as is the case with all of their head-to-head records, have the advantage against the English. Australia have won 61 times while England have 24 victories to their name.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 61

England Women: 24

Tied: 1

No Result: 3

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to outscore the defending champions for the opening wicket

The defending champions have, especially in the recent games, been spectacular at the start of the innings. Scores of 202* and 85 in their previous two games for the opening wicket have put the duo of Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield among the highest run scorers at the tournament so far. However, with Healy ruled out of the game due to injury, Georgia Voll is expected to partner Litchfield at the top of the order and this could lead to an early wicket. England have blown hot and cold for the opening wicket so far with partnerships of 73*, 6, 24, 13, and 73. It remains to be seen which England turns up but with Australia set to play with a new-look opening pair, we’re backing the English to have the better partnership for the first wicket.

Australia Women vs England Women Odi Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.55 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs England Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia’s top batter

Alyssa Healy is out of the game due to injury which adds more responsibilities on Beth Mooney’s shoulders. Not only will she be expected to keep wickets, Mooney will also be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team’s runs. With a century already under her belt, we’re expecting the 31-year-old to do well against the English.

Heather Knight to be England’s top batter

Knight comes into the game on the back of a century at the same venue and will know the conditions like the back of her hand. While Colombo wasn’t kind to her, the 34-year-old also scored an unbeaten 79 in the game against Bangladesh. She averages just under 32 in games against Australia and needs 55 runs to cross 1000 runs against them, something we’re not putting beyond her to achieve in Indore.

Australia Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’s top bowler

With 12 wickets in just 4 games, Aussie medium pacer Annabel Sutherland leads the bowling charts at the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup. Her only game at the Holkar Stadium in the tournament saw her return with figures of 3/26 against New Zealand. We’re backing her to trouble the English batters at the venue.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The top-ranked ODI bowler in world cricket is our default pick to be the best bowler from her team against Australia. Sophie Ecclestone stands head and shoulders above the rest of her teammates at the ongoing World Cup, having taken 9 wickets in 3 games. Her closest competitor is Linsey Smith with 6 dismissals, but in 4 games.