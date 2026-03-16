Facts: New Zealand are on a 15-match losing run against Australia in women’s ODI cricket.

With 135 ODIs so far, this is the most commonly played 50-over match in women’s cricket.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

Australia comes into the tournament having won 26 of the 30 ODIs they have played since lifting the trophy in New Zealand for a record seventh time. They’re looking to become the first team since 1988 to win back-to-back titles. Alyssa Healy captains the side with Meg Lanning hanging up her boots and she has a star-studded line-up to lead in the subcontinent.

Winners of the 2000 edition, New Zealand Women’s tournament couldn’t have begun on a more difficult note. The Kiwis finished a lowly 6th in the home World Cup and will be looking for a much-stronger finish. Having lost the previous fifteen encounters against the Aussies, the White Ferns will need to derive confidence from their T20 World Cup win to overcome history and recent form in the 50-over format.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 88%

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 12%

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Holkar Stadium hasn’t hosted any women’s ODIs so far. However, the men have seen high-scoring matches play out in each of the 7 matches the venue has hosted. The average score at the venue is 296 with 8 of the 14 innings seeing scores of 288 or more. Hence, we’re expecting the batters to do well in each of the five games that the Holkar Stadium is scheduled to host in the quadrennial tournament.

We’re backing Suzie Bates and Phoebe Litchfield to do well in the game. Bates is one of the few New Zealand batters who have performed against the Australians, having scored 3 hundreds and 7 fifties at an average of over 36. In contrast, Phoebe Litchfield has only played two games against the White Ferns, but has already scored a half century. We wouldn’t put it beyond the duo to go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women to have the better opening partnership 1.87 Bet on Batery New Zealand’s Maddy Green to score over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch 50 or more fours to be scored in the match 1.77 Bet on Batery

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

Each of the previous five games that saw a result in matches involving the Tasmanian rivals has seen teams batting first end up on the winning side. With it being a new venue and the mercury likely to dip later in the day, we’re expecting the teams to opt to bat first in the afternoon sun.

Weather Report

Indore’s temperature is forecast to be in the mid-twenties during match hours. Rain is likely to steer clear during match hours while winds of around 6 to 8 km per hour will be blowing through.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The Australian Women have lost just once since February 2024 - a period which saw them notch up 14 wins in 15 games. Interestingly, that loss came in India in their most recent series ahead of the World Cup.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Izzy Gaze Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Flora Devonshire Allrounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The Kiwis have won both their recent matches in ODI cricket, which came at home against Sri Lanka. Prior to that, however, they were whitewashed 3-0 by the Australians.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

It is the most commonly played fixture in women’s ODIs with 135 matches where just two games were abandoned. Australia have a stellar record over their neighbours with 102 wins as compared to just 31 losses. The reigning ODI world champions have also won each of the previous 15 matches in this fixture.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 102

New Zealand Women: 31

No Result: 2

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Australian Women’s team to outscore their opponents for the opening wicket

Each of the previous seven matches has seen Australia’s openers post a better partnership for the first wicket than New Zealand. We would have to go all the way back to October 2020 to see the White Ferns openers give the rest of the team a better foundation than the 7-time World Cup winners. In that period, Australia have put together three fifty-plus and one century stand and we’re backing them to add to that tally in Indore.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s top batter

Australia’s most in-form batter this year, Beth Mooney, is our pick to be the best batter in the game. The 31-year-old averages 45 in the previous 10 games, posting 405 runs. In the three most recent matches played in India, Mooney has scored a century and a fifty.

Maddy Green to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

With 320 runs in her last 10 ODIs, Maddy Green is the player to watch out for from the Kiwis. The middle order batter is yet to trouble the Aussie bowlers in the 9 games she has played against the women in yellow. However, with the way she has played this year, she could be in line to get her maiden fifty against their rivals.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Alana King has taken 18 wickets in her previous 10 ODIs to emerge as the team’s leading wicket-taker in recent games. The 29-year-old should be able to extract some turn from the pitch and trouble the New Zealand batters.

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

New Zealand have not been able to keep the Australian batters quiet in recent games and will need Jess Kerr to step up if they are to break their 15-game losing run against them. The elder of the Kerr sisters took two wickets in each of the two warm-up games and looks in good touch going into the tournament opener.