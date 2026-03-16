Facts: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp was the player of the match after an allround performance - 75 and 3/12 - in the team’s only win over the mighty Australians in women’s ODIs.

Australia’s Elysse Perry is the joint-highest run scorer (424 runs) as well as the second-highest wicket-taker (13 wickets) in this fixture.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

The defending champions come into the game in top spot after five wins in six games. The win over England in their most recent game ensured they are the only undefeated team left in the tournament. The only game they failed to win was the abandoned match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Alyssa Healy is the third highest run scorer in the tournament while Annabel Sutherland leads the bowlers’ charts.

The only blemish in South Africa’s World Cup run so far was the opening game defeat to England. Since then, the team has been flawless, registering five wins on the bounce. Captain Laura Wolvaardt and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba have starred for the Proteas, who can finish at the top of the table with a convincing win over the 7-time winners.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 87%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 13%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Holkar Stadium in Indore sports a batting-friendly wicket. With the way the two teams’ batters have performed at the tournament so far, we are expecting another high-scoring encounter.

With Alyssa Healy set to face a late fitness test to assess her participation in the match, we are going with middle order batter Ashleigh Gardner to go big in the game. She averages over 60 in her previous 10 games and comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten century against England. For the Proteas, the onus of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs falls on captain Laura Wolvaardt. We’re backing her to take her time to settle in and go big. We wouldn’t be surprised to see her complete her fourth fifty of the World Cup.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The first three games played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore at this World Cup saw teams opt to bat first. The latest game, however, ended with Australia opting to bowl first and successfully chase the target down. The results are split between teams chasing and setting the target with both winning on two occasions each. With it being a pressure-free game, we’re expecting teams to play freely. We believe the captain that wins the toss will bat first in order to set an imposing total.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy evening while there’s a small chance of rain as well. The temperature in Indore is expected to range between 23 and 28 degrees celsius.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Wicketkeeper Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Megan Schutt Allrounder Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

A washed out match in Colombo against Sri Lanka prevented them from coming into the game with a perfect record. Australia have won five out of the six matches and find themselves in top spot.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

They are the most in-form team at the World Cup in the recent five games, winning each of them. The only reason why they aren’t topping the table was the opening game loss to England.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

Australia Women have a dominant record over South Africa in women’s ODIs. The 7-time World champions have won 16 of the 18 games they have been scheduled to play against the Proteas. They had won 15 games in a row before Marizanne Kapp handed them their only loss in this fixture in February, last year.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 16

South Africa Women: 1

No Result: 1

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Expect Australia to outscore South Africa in the powerplay overs

South Africa are a top-heavy side with their fates tied with the performance of the top order. More often than not, the top order has fired and given the middle order a good platform to build on. However, they tend to start slow and pick up the pace later on in the inning. On the other hand, Australia doesn’t let the run rate go down even if one or two batters fall early. The Aussies average 68 runs in the powerplay overs so far in their 6 games. With the quality of bowlers at Australia’s disposal, we’re expecting them to keep South Africa quiet in the powerplay overs while managing to bat at 6 runs per hour in their innings.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia’s top batter

Ashleigh Gardner is one of only two batters to have scored two hundreds in the tournament so far. The other batter is her team captain Alyssa Healy, whose participation is in doubt after she missed the game against England due to a calf injury. 28-year-old Gardner averages over 88 in the tournament and will be looking at closing the group stage with yet another memorable knock.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s top batter

South Africa’s captain and opener Laura Wolvaardt is the team’s leading runscorer at the tournament so far. With three fifties in the last four games, the 26-year-old has raced to the fourth spot in the list of the top runscorers at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. With the form she’s in and with qualification to the semis guaranteed, Wolvaardt will be eyeing the top spot.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Australian medium pacer Annabel Sutherland is in the form of her life. In just 5 games, she has taken 15 wickets and raced to the top of the bowling charts at the tournament. The only game the team played in Indore saw her return with figures of 3/26 against New Zealand. We are backing the 24-year-old to trouble the South African batters at the Holkar Stadium.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba is the joint third-highest wicket-taker at the World Cup so far with 11 dismissals to her name. The 25-year-old may have blanked in her previous game but the last time she played in Indore, she spun a web around the New Zealand batters by taking 4 wickets.