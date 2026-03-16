Facts: Sri Lanka are winless in 11 attempts in ODI cricket against Australia.

Among active cricketers, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run scorer in this fixture with 359 runs in 9 games. Only Meg Lanning, with 434 runs, has scored more.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Reigning champions Australia took no time to settle into the 2025 World Cup, defeating their neighbours New Zealand in a high-scoring game. The Aussies started well and despite a middle order collapse, Ashleigh Gardner smashed a century to take the team past the 300-run mark and set a target of 327. Sophie Molineaux, Annabel Sutherland, and Alana King split the wickets between them to complete an 89-run win.

Sri Lankan women played fellow hosts, India, in the tournament opener in Guwahati. The island nation managed to restrict India to an achievable target of 270, thanks to Inoka Ranaweera’s 4-wicket haul. Their top order gave the team a good platform, too, but the Indians showed their quality as Sri Lanka suffered a 59-run loss. While they return home for the second game, their task doesn’t get any easier with the 7-time world champions up next.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 97%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 3%

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Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The only game played at the R Premadasa Stadium saw Bangladesh and Pakistan play out a very low-scoring encounter. An aggregate of 260 runs were scored as the bowlers dominated the game. The conditions in Colombo favour the bowlers and hence, we’re not expecting the hosts to be able to put up a high score. The Australians, on the other hand, excel on any surface and we’re backing them to either chase the target down without losing many wickets or put up a commanding score if they bat first. We’re expecting their openers, Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield to go big in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women to have the better opening partnership 1.55 Bet on Batery Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu to score over 25 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia to score more than 34.5 runs before losing their first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

A low-scoring encounter was witnessed in the first game played at the venue with Bangladesh successfully chasing the target set by Pakistan. With bowlers expected to rule the roost, we feel that teams will want to restrict their opponents to a low score. Hence, we’re predicting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Colombo is expected to be in the mid to late twenties during the match. Rain is likely to interrupt the game while the humidity is expected to be over 70%.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia have been extremely dominant in the format throughout their history. In the last 16 games, however, they have taken it up a notch, losing just once and registering 15 wins.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Achini Kalasuriya Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka started the tournament with a loss to India. Prior to the tournament, they had suffered three losses and won twice in five games.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Australia holds a perfect record against Sri Lanka in women’s ODI cricket. The Aussies have won each of the eleven games the two teams have played in the format.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 11

Sri Lanka Women: 0

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Australian Women to have the better opening partnership

The defending champions not only possess a strong batting unit, but also have a potent bowling attack. This combination helps them put a good platform for the middle order while also getting early wickets. The Aussies scored 40 before losing their first wicket against Australia while getting both of the Kiwi openers out without a run being scored. We’re backing them to outperform their opponents for the opening wicket once again.

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Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s top batter

While the team’s two most in-form batters are Sutherland and Gardner, Australia would need to lose a few wickets before the come to the crease. We’re expecting the Aussies to dominate at the start and hence are backing opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 45 runs in just 31 balls in their first game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

The leading runscorer in women’s ODIs between Australia and Sri Lanka is our pick to be the best batter for the island nation in the game. Chamari Athapaththu scored 43 runs against India in the first game in Guwahati and with the home crowd behind her, we’re expecting her to repeat that feat.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Australian spinner Alana King took the wickets of the dangerous Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday in the team’s opening match. This took her tally to 19 wickets in the previous 10 matches and established her as the leading wicket-taker for her team in that period.

Udeshika Prabodhani to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Veteran pacer Udeshika Prabodhani will be relying on her experience to restrict the talented Australian batters. The 40-year-old is Sri Lanka’s most experienced player and showcased her talent in Guwahati by taking two wickets against India. If the Aussies are to lose their batters, we’re expecting Prabodhani to be among the major contributor.