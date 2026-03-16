Facts: Bangladesh’s only Women’s ODI World Cup win came against Pakistan back in their debut tournament in 2022.

Pakistan’s Sidra Amin is the only batter to have scored a century in international ODI matches involving the two teams.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

Bangladesh women are making their second ever appearance in the women’s ODI World Cups, having made their debut in the 2022 edition, where, ironically, they registered their only win against Pakistan. The Tigers, under the stewardship of Nigar Sultana, possess a formidable bowling line-up and have roped in a few youngsters who could pull off a surprise.

Pakistan have a good mix of allrounders and bowlers, but their batting has been their Achilles heel in limited overs cricket. The side will be led by young allrounder Fatima Sana with Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, and Rameen Shamim as the reliable options. While their ICC record isn’t the best, the first game should be a pretty straightforward win for the women in green.

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 26%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 74%

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Both teams boast a formidable bowling line-up and the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo favours the bowlers as well. Hence, we’re not expecting a high-scoring encounter, but a cagey affair with the batsmen playing second fiddle to the bowlers.

Batery is offering tempting odds of 1.85 for the match to see fewer than 412 runs to be scored. With the way both teams’ batting units have performed in games against each other, these are tempting odds. Only once in 16 matches have they combined to cross that total. In those 32 innings, the 200-run mark has been crossed just 9 times with the highest score at 234.

Match Prediction Best Odds An aggregate score of 411 or lower to be scored in the match 1.85 Bet on Batery Pakistan to fail to score more than 240 runs in the match 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan to have the better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

Five of the last 7 ODIs that Bangladesh and Pakistan have played against each other have been won by the team that bowls first. We’re expecting the team that wins the toss to opt to bowl first and chase a relatively low target down. Interestingly, four of the previous five games the two teams have played against each other have seen teams that lose the toss end up on the winning side. The only exception was when the match ended in a tie.

Weather Report

The temperature in Colombo during the match is expected to hover around 30 degrees celsius. There’s a forecast of 63% humidity on the day but winds of around 15 km per hour should provide the players some respite. The fans, however, are likely to see rain interrupt play at regular intervals.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh have lost their previous two games in ODI cricket, but wins in the three games prior to that ensured they qualified for the 2025 World Cup. At the biggest stage, however, they’ve won just once in six matches in the history of the ODI Women’s World Cup so far, losing the other five games.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Eyman Fatima Batter Syeda Aroob Shah Allrounder Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan qualified for the World Cup with a perfect record in the qualifiers - 5 wins in as many games. The team, however, lost the series against South Africa in preparation for the World Cup, but salvaged some pride by winning the third game in Lahore.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

Pakistan Women hold the edge in the head-to-head record against their Bangladeshi counterparts. They have won 8 of the 16 games the two teams have played, losing 7. In recent games, however, it is Bangladesh who hold the edge, losing just twice in the previous six matches.

Head to Head

Bangladesh Women: 7

Pakistan Women: 8

Tied: 1

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Neither team is known for their batting prowess despite having some power hitters in their respective line-ups. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh rely heavily on their bowlers to carry them in the game. The last time the two sides met, a total of 5 wickets fell in the powerplay overs. With the pitch in Colombo expected to favour bowlers, we are backing early wickets to fall in the match.

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana has been a figure of consistency in recent games. She averages nearly 50 in the previous 10 matches, a period where she has scored 392 runs. We’re expecting the team to lose early wickets and hence, are backing Sultana to provide some solidity in the middle order.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

The only batter in the history of this fixture to have scored a century is our pick to be Pakistan’s best batter in the game. Sidra Amin comes into the tournament on the back of two hundreds against South Africa at home. In the last 10 games, the opener has scored 535 runs at an average of over 76.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Fahima Khatun has been one of Bangladesh’s best bowlers this year. In the previous 9 ODIs, the 32-year-old bagged 13 wickets and backed that up with a brace against Sri Lanka in the warm-up game. We’re backing Khatun to trouble the Pakistan batting line-up at the R Premadasa Stadium with her spin.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

We’re backing Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana to be the team’s most prolific bowler in the match. The 23-year-old medium pacer has taken 13 wickets in her previous 9 games. In the warm-up matches, too, Sana took two wickets despite the game against Sri Lanka getting called off due to rain. Her variations are likely to yield results on a bowling-friendly wicket in Colombo.