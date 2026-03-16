Facts: Both of Bangladesh’s wins in the history of women’s ODI World Cups have come against Pakistan.

England have won the tournament more times - 4 - than the number of editions that Bangladesh have participated in (2).

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

England didn’t get a chance to showcase their batting prowess as the bowlers stole the limelight by restricting South Africa to just 69 runs. All 5 of their bowlers returned with a wicket with Linsey Smith the star, ending the game with figures of 4-2-7-3. Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont easily chased the target down as the English established their title credentials in style.

Bangladesh, too, had all of their bowlers take at least a wicket against Pakistan in the opening match. They surprised everyone with their second ever win in women’s ODI World Cups. They restricted Pakistan to just 129 runs and chased the target down with 7 wickets in hand, thanks to Rubiya Haider’s half century.

England Women Chance of Winning - 94%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 6%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Both teams’ bowlers excelled in their respective opening games of the tournament. England destroyed the South African batting line-up while Bangladesh, too, impressed in their own right. The batters didn’t get to show their talent considering the paltry scores they were chasing. However, while we’re expecting the bowlers to shine, we feel England will do well with the bat.

We’re backing Amy Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt to go big in the match. The opener averages 75 in the last 10 matches and while the team captain didn’t get to bat in the first game, she scored 120 runs in the warm-up match against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to have the better opening partnership 1.50 Bet on Batery England’s Amy Jones to score over 33.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nigar Sultana to score 20 or more runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Guwahati has something for the bowlers as well as the batters. The first game saw 18 wickets fall while England bowled South Africa out for 69 runs in the second match at the venue. With the threat of rain looming over the match and the form of the bowlers, we’re expecting both teams to look to bowl first.

Weather Report

Expect rain to interrupt the match throughout the scheduled time. The temperature is likely to be between 26 and 31 degrees celsius without any noticeable wind to provide respite for the players. We feel that the Duckworth-Lewis method will come into play.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

The English women decimated South Africa in the opening game to dispel any doubts over their transitionary phase. This was their second win in the previous four games, a run which includes a 2-1 series loss at home to World Cup co-hosts India.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh started their tournament with a win over Pakistan, the second time they’ve done so in consecutive World Cups. In the 5 games prior to the victory, they had registered three wins and two losses.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

The 2022 World Cup was the only time that England’s women’s team faced their Bangladeshi counterparts, who were making their debut at the quadrennial event. Bangladesh suffered a 100-run loss in Wellington.

Head to Head

England Women: 1

Bangladesh Women: 0

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

England openers to outperform their counterparts

Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones put together an unbeaten 73 in the opening match to guide England to an easy win. The home series against West Indies earlier this year is where the duo were at their best, putting up two 200-plus partnerships in the three games. They backed it up with a 54 run partnership against India and with 73 runs under their belt already in Guwahati, we’re expecting them to come into the game full of confidence. We’re expecting them to have too much quality for the Bangladeshi bowlers to handle.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Odi Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 10.38 Bet Now!

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Amy Jones to be England Women’s top batter

Opener Amy Jones scored the bulk of the team’s runs in a 10-wicket successful chase against the Proteas. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter posted an unbeaten 40, taking her tally to 450 runs in the previous 10 ODIs she has played.

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

29-year-old Sharmin Akhter is the most in-form batter in the Bangladesh side ahead of the match against England. The top order batter has 438 runs in the previous 10 games at an average of 48.67. If Bangladesh are to post a respectable score, Akhter will need to be on top form.

England Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The only time that the two sides have met in women’s ODI cricket saw England’s star spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, pick up three wickets while bowling four maiden overs. Despite a 3-year gap since that match, the 26-year-old spinner will be England’s go-to bowler to get regular breakthroughs.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Spinner Nahida Akter took a brace in the opening game against Pakistan to restrict their opponents to just 129 runs in Colombo. With 14 wickets in the previous 10 games, the 25-year-old left-armer comes into the game in good form and one of the few bowlers in the squad that can test the English batters.