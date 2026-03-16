Facts: Nat Sciver-Brunt needs just 2 runs to become only the second Englishwoman to cross the 200-run mark at the ongoing World Cup.

England were winless in 17 games against New Zealand between 1996 and 2003.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

The second-most successful side in women’s ODI World Cup history, England, will be looking to shake off their only loss of the tournament in their previous encounter. The team were on an unbeaten 5-game run, which included 4 wins and an abandoned game till Australia sent them crashing down to Earth. They might rotate the side considering they can’t finish higher than second spot and hence, could be forgiven for being complacent.

New Zealand suffered an exit at the hands of the hosts, India, but they could be considered unlucky considering that two of their games were washed out. The games were against lower-ranked Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which would have been considered as bankers on any other day. Sophie Devine’s side will be looking at ending the tournament on a high, but the challenge against the English is as tough as it gets.

England Women Chance of Winning - 74%

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 26%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam saw the highest ever successful run chase in women’s ODIs earlier in the tournament when Australia chased down India’s target of 331. The defending champions also secured a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the last game played at the venue while all innings at the venue in the World Cup barring the Tigers’ 198 against the Aussies have seen scores of 230 or higher.

We’re expecting another high-scoring game on the last match scheduled to be played at the venue at the 2025 World Cup. Hence, we’re backing the two team captains - Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver-Brunt - to go big in the match. The latter is just 2 runs shy of reaching the 200-run milestone at the tournament while Devine has scored a century and two fifties already in four innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to have the better opening partnership 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Sophie Devine to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nat Sciver-Brunt to score more than 34.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

All four games played at the venue at the tournament so far have been won by teams that were chasing. The first three games saw an eerily similar return with teams successfully chasing the target down with 3 wickets in hand in each of the three matches. The most recent game, however, saw a 10-wicket victory for Australia. Considering the historic behaviour of the pitch, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The teams are in for a very humid weather with humidity of 75% expected in Vizag on matchday. Wind and rain, however, are likely to provide the players with some respite but we could see a rain-curtailed game be played out due to the weather conditions. The mercury should hover around the 30-degrees celsius mark throughout the day.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Sarah Glenn Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Em Arlott Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

4 wins in their first five games helped England seal their spot in the semis. They suffered their first loss of the tournament in their most recent game - against the defending champions.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Bella James Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Suzie Bates Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler Brie Illing Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand’s record at the World Cup, so far, reads 1 win, 3 losses, and 2 washed out games. It doesn’t tell the full story as their easiest matches - against Sri Lanka and Pakistan - were abandoned due to rain.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

England against New Zealand is one of the most evenly contested fixtures in women’s ODI cricket. The English have emerged victorious 46 times while the White Ferns have 37 wins to their name. The 4-time World Cup winners have had more success in recent games, winning 8 of the previous 9 matches.

Head to Head

England Women: 46

New Zealand Women: 37

Tied: 1

No Result: 1

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

England to have the better opening partnership

New Zealand’s opening pair have been atrocious so far at the tournament. Their partnership scores read - 0, 0, 35, and 1. While England’s openers have blown hot and cold as a pair, they have put together three fifty-plus stands taking their average for the first wicket to just under 50 runs. While we are expecting some rotation from both teams, the English are well placed to outscore their counterparts for the first wicket.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Odi Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.16 Bet Now!

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England’s top batter

Consistency has eluded England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt at the World Cup so far. However, she has still managed to score 198 runs in 5 games, which includes an impressive century against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The 33-year-old averages over 50 in her previous 10 games and comes into the game as the highest run-scorer for her team in that period.

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand’s top batter

Despite batting in just four innings, Sophie Devine is the fifth-highest run-scorer at the ongoing World Cup. She had put together scores of 112, 85, and 63 in the first three matches while two of their next three games were washed out. We’re expecting the 33-year-old to go big in the game.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The top-ranked bowler in women’s ODI cricket is our pick to be the best bowler in the game. Sophie Ecclestone has lived up to the billing so far at the World Cup, having taken 11 wickets in 5 games to emerge as the joint third-highest wicket-taker so far despite playing a game fewer than most bowlers.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

With 9 wickets in 5 games, Lea Tahuhu lies narrowly behind the top 5 wicket-takers at the World Cup so far. The 35-year-old’s best bowling spell of 5/37 has come against the English, something she will be eager to replicate. We’re backing her to do well in her final game of the tournament.