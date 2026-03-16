Facts: Pakistan are yet to register a win against England in thirteen attempts in women’s ODIs.

The top 5 wicket-takers in this fixture are all English women with none of the Pakistan bowlers managing more than 9 wickets against England.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

England have had a perfect record at the World Cup so far with three wins in as many games. Their opening match saw them defeat the Proteas while routine wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka took them to the top of the table. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone have starred for the side, who have impressed the most so far.

Pakistan saw their confidence deflated in the opening game itself when Bangladesh registered only their second ever Women’s ODI World Cup win against them. They suffered losses to title hopefuls India and Australia in the next two matches, which condemned them to the bottom spot. While their bowlers can still hold their heads high despite a poor tournament for the team, only Sidra Amin, among the batters, has crossed the 100-run mark for the side.

England Women Chance of Winning - 93%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 7%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The R Premadasa Stadium has been a relatively low scoring venue at the 2025 World Cup. Only once in eight innings have teams managed to cross the 250-run mark at the venue - a feat achieved by England against co-hosts Sri Lanka. We’re expecting another game dominated by the bowlers and are hence, backing early wickets to fall in the game. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.87 each for Pakistan to lose their opening wicket before the score reads 15 and for England to lose their first wicket before they cross 30. While England have crossed the target set for them in this match once in three attempts, Pakistan are yet to put together an opening partnership in the double digits.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to fail to cross 30.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Natalia Pervaiz to score over 11 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England to have the better opening partnership 1.45 Bet on Batery

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches that the R Premadasa Stadium have hosted in the World Cup so far, teams have successfully defended their target thrice. Only Pakistan failed to win the match after batting first. Interestingly, the previous three matches have seen teams opt to bowl first. Despite the trend of the toss, the results give a larger picture and smart money is on backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The mercury is expected to indicate temperature between 25 and 29 degrees celsius during the match. There is a threat of rain throughout the game and while we’re expecting a full game to be played out, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some forced breaks in the match.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

Losing the ODI series to India 2-1 seems to have reinvigorated the English side. They’ve started the tournament with a bang - registering three wins on the bounce. They’re the team in form and can regain top spot in the table with another win over the Asian side.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Shamas Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Eyman Fatima Batter Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

The only win Pakistan have registered in the previous six ODIs came in a dead rubber against South Africa after the Proteas had sealed the 3-game series. Their form at the World Cup reads 3 games played and three losses.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

In 15 scheduled matches, Pakistan have failed to register a single win in women’s ODI cricket against the mighty English side. The four-time defending champions have won 13 games while two matches were abandoned.

Head to Head

England Women: 13

Pakistan Women: 0

No Result: 2

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Bowlers to get early breakthroughs in both innings

Barring England’s opening game against South Africa when they were chasing a target of just 70 runs, neither of the teams have managed to put together a stable foundation for the middle order to build on. England have lost two wickets in the powerplay overs in each of the other two matches. Pakistan’s scores in the powerplay in their three games read - 37/5, 25/2, and 41/2. The pitch also favours the bowlers more and hence, we’re backing the bowlers to strike early in both innings.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.08 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 7.20 Bet Now!

England Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

Despite batting just twice in the tournament, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is the sixth highest run-scorer so far. The 33-year-old comes into the match on the back of a century against Sri Lanka. In the previous 10 games, Sciver-Brunt has scored 491 runs, at least 107 more than the next highest scorer from England.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

With 583 runs, Sidra Amin is Pakistan’s highest run scorer in the previous 10 games. The 33-year-old is the only batter from the team to cross the 100-run mark at the World Cup. She has scored a fifty in the tournament already and we wouldn’t put it beyond her to be the lone wolf for Pakistan once again.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

With 9 wickets in three matches, Sophie Ecclestone is second in the bowling charts at the women’s World Cup so far. The top-ranked women’s ODI bowler returned with figures of 4/17 in her quota of 10 overs, including three maidens, in the only game she played in Colombo in the tournament.

Diana Baig to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Diana Baig is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament with 6 wickets. 4 of those dismissals came against rivals India while she took a wicket each in the other two matches. The 29-year-old has a tendency of going for runs, but this has also helped her take regular wickets.