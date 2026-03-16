Facts: South African allrounder Marizanne Kapp is the leading wicket-taker in this fixture with 29 dismissals. Interestingly, her best bowling figures (5/45) in women’s ODIs have also come against the English.

The last time the two sides met set the record for the lowest aggregate score - 142 - in women’s ODIs involving South Africa and England.

England Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

England Women finished second in the table after five wins in seven games and managed to avoid the only team that defeated them in the group stage - Australia. Linsey Smith supported Sophie Ecclestone ably throughout the league stage while they put together a collective batting effort led by Heather Knight. The last time they faced South Africa, the batters didn’t get a chance to leave their mark as the bowlers bowled the Proteas out for just 69 runs.

South Africa will be looking not only to avoid that result, but also pull off a surprise win. The Proteas have twice crumbled at the World Cup so far. Their first and last group stage games saw them get bowled out for a sub-100 score, which would raise doubts in their minds. However, the last time they got bowled out early, they bounced back in style by going on a 5-match winning run. They will need other players to support opener Laura Wolvaardt and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba if they are to challenge England.

England Women Chance of Winning - 75%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 25%

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England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Guwahati has been a low-scoring venue so far in the tournament. The four games played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium have seen an average first inning score of 157. However, the ground rewards batters that show patience, exemplified by the six fifty-plus scores we have seen in that period.

There is nobody better in women’s cricket at playing her way into the game than Laura Wolvaardt. The South African captain is the third-highest scorer in the tournament while batting at a strike rate of under 80. Heather Knight plays a similar role for England after one of their openers loses their wicket. She has 288 runs so far in the tournament and scored an unbeaten 79 in her only game in Guwahati so far. We’re backing both the batters to be the top scorers for their respective teams.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to have the better opening partnership 1.90 Bet on Batery Heather Knight to cross the 30-run barrier in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Laura Wolvaardt to score more than 30.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Barring the most recent game when New Zealand opted to bat first, teams have sent the opposition into bat after winning the toss in Guwahati. We have seen two wins for teams batting first and as many successful chases at the ongoing World Cup. Both South Africa and England have been more successful when chasing the target and hence, we’re expecting them to play to their strengths by bowling first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

After a few washed out games in the group stage, we are expecting clear skies in Guwahati when South Africa take on England in the first semi-final. The temperature is forecast to start at 30 degrees celsius and likely to go down by a few degrees as the game progresses.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England have lost just once in the group stage - against Australia. In the other six games, they won five while their match against Pakistan was washed out.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa have won five times and lost twice in their previous seven games. Their wins in the league stage were sandwiched between two embarrassing losses against England and Australia.

England Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

England’s Women’s team extended their advantage over the South Africans in women’s ODIs with a win earlier in the tournament. A statement 10-wicket win took their tally to 36 wins against the Proteas, who have won just 10 times against the English.

Head to Head

England Women: 36

South Africa Women: 10

No Result: 1

England Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

England to have the better score in the first powerplay

The four-time defending champions like to start with a bang. At the World Cup, so far, they have scored 337 runs in the powerplay overs, at an average of over 48 runs. The South Africans, however, average just over 40 runs in the field restrictions. The Proteas have lost 12 wickets in that period while the English have lost 9 of their batters with 5 wickets coming in the same game against Pakistan. We’re backing England to have the better score in the powerplay overs when the two sides go head-to-head.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be England Women’s top batter

England’s no. 3, Heather Knight, averages 57.6 in her previous 7 games. The 34-year-old has scored a fifty and a hundred in the six innings at the World Cup and leads the batting charts for the four-time champions. We are expecting Knight to go big in the semis, in what could likely be her last ODI World Cup game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt is only the third player at the tournament to cross the 300-run mark. The opening batter has scored three fifties in 7 games at an average of over 50. In games against England, Wolvaardt averages a fifty in every other game, reaching the milestone 9 times in 17 appearances.

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone ended with figures of 6-2-19-2 against South Africa when the two teams faced each other at the start of the tournament. She backed it up with 3/24 in the next game at the same venue. The top ranked ODI bowler has 12 dismissals to her name in 6 games and we’re backing her to add to that in the semis.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

While Nonkululeko Mlaba leads the bowling charts for South Africa at the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup, she has blanked in her last two games. Allrounder Marizanne Kapp stepped up in that phase and while she has only 7 dismissals to her name so far, we are expecting the 35-year-old to dig deep into her wealth of experience and trouble the English batters.