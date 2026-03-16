Facts: South African captain Laura Wolvaardt has scored 9 fifties and 677 runs in just 16 games against England.

With 29 dismissals to her name, Marizanne Kapp is the highest wicket-taker in this fixture.

England Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Four-time world champions, England Women, will be looking to reclaim the trophy that they last won at home in 2017. The English side are undergoing a reset since their defeat in the final of the 2022 edition. Captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt has admitted that her side are not the favourites, but with Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Sophie Ecclestone, it would be foolish to count them out before a ball has been bowled.

South Africa arrive in the subcontinent looking for their first ever title with a balanced mix of youth and experience under the leadership of Laura Wolvaardt. The Proteas look well rounded with Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, and Nonkululeko Mlaba expected to shine. They, however, have got a tough start to the tournament with the second-most successful side waiting in Guwahati.

England Women Chance of Winning - 75%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 25%

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England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Despite a rain-interrupted game in Guwahati in the tournament opener, India and Sri Lanka were able to put together a total of 480 runs with the batters finding joy throughout the game. With the game set to be played at the same venue in similar conditions, we believe the batters from England and South Africa will do well even with the threat of rain.

We’re backing the top order batters to go after the bowlers and do well. For the 4-time champions, Amy Jones is our pick to go big in the game. The wicketkeeper batter averages over 76 in the previous 10 games and comes into the tournament in great form. For the Proteas, the onus to score the bulk of the team’s runs would fall on captain Laura Wolvaardt. She has scored 9 fifties in 16 ODIs against the English side.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to score more than 28.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England’s Amy Jones to score over 30.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Tazmin Brits to cross the 25-run mark in the game 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The first game played in Guwahati saw Sri Lanka opt to bowl first and while it was the smarter choice considering the conditions, India romped home to a 59-run win. With the threat of rain looming large in Guwahati once again, the team that chases the target has an undue advantage. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a very humid evening in Guwahati with humidity of 83% expected on the day. The temperature is likely to hover between 24 and 29 degrees celsius during match hours. There is a 40% chance of rain, indicating that we’re likely to see a rain interrupted game.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Emma Lamb Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

The England Women come into the tournament after losing the home series to India 2-1. Prior to that series, they had vanquished West Indies 3-0 and also won both their warm-up games against India and Australia.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Karabo Meso Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The Proteas have won both their recent away tours 2-1, against Pakistan and West Indies. While one of their warm-up games was washed out, they won the second match to display their preparedness for the tournament.

England Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

England hold a significant advantage over South Africa Women in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. They have won 35 games and lost just 10 in matches against the Proteas. In the eight games they’ve played this decade, the English women have won six with South Africa winning twice.

Head to Head

England Women: 35

South Africa Women: 10

No Result: 1

England Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

The Proteas to give their team a better start

The South African women are a top-heavy batting unit while the English bat deep. The Proteas generally score the bulk of the team’s runs via their top order batters - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Karaba Meso, and Sune Luus. In the previous three games that the two sides faced each other, South Africa lost just four wickets in the first powerplay and outscored their opponents for the opening wicket twice. With England’s patchy form, we’re expecting South Africa to have a better powerplay as well as the opening partnership.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Amy Jones to be England Women’s top batter

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones has been in stellar form in the last two years. She is playing her best cricket since the start of 2024, averaging over 60, a statistic which has gone up to 76.5 in the previous 10 games. She is the player to watch out for from England.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

South Africa’s captain and opener Laura Wolvaardt is a figure of consistency. The 26-year-old averages nearly 50 in ODI cricket and, more often than not, provides the team with a brilliant platform to build on. Against England, she has scored 9 half-centuries in 16 games - an average of more than a fifty in every two innings.

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The top ranked ODI bowler in the world, Sophie Ecclestone, is the default pick to be the best bowler in the game. The 26-year-old spinner has taken 14 wickets in the previous 7 games and bowled at an economy of 4. With the pitch favouring spinners, we’re expecting Ecclestone to shine.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

The first game played at the venue saw 19 wickets fall with 13 of those coming at the hands of spinners. Mlaba is the Proteas’ most in-form spin bowler, coming into the game on the back of 15 wickets in her previous 8 matches. We’re backing her to trouble the English batters in Guwahati.