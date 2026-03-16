Facts: The only time that Sri Lanka have defeated England in women’s ODIs was over a decade ago, in the 2013 World Cup, where the English side were playing as the defending champions.

With 10 wickets, Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera is the leading wicket-taker in this fixture.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

There were a few doubts on how England would perform at the World Cup before the tournament began. However, the English quelled those fears, and in style. They dismantled South Africa in their first game, bowling them out for just 69 and chasing the target down with all of their wickets intact. Bangladesh posed a tougher challenge, but Sophie Ecclestone and Heather Knight starred to ensure they make a perfect start to the quadrennial event. They now travel to Colombo to play the Lankans with the odds heavily skewed in their favour.

Sri Lanka got off the mark on the points table courtesy of rain with their game against Australia getting washed out. Prior to that, they had suffered a loss at the hands of co-hosts India in Guwahati. 39-year-old spinner Inoka Ranaweera was at her devastating best, taking 4 wickets but a middle order collapse prevented the team from registering a memorable win. With England up next, their task doesn’t get any easier.

England Women Chance of Winning - 91%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 9%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The R Premadasa Stadium has been a venue that has seen low-scoring games in the 2025 World Cup. Only two teams - India and Australia - have managed to score more than 200 runs at the venue. The scores of the other teams read - 129, 131, 159, and 114. However, with England coming to play in the island nation, we’re expecting them to join the 200-plus run club. We’re backing Amy Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt to go big in the match. Jones and Sciver-Brunt are the team’s leading run scorers in the last 10 matches, averaging 70 and 51, respectively.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to have the better opening partnership 1.60 Bet on Batery Chamari Athapaththu to score over 26.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to score more than 21.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Barring the first match scheduled at the venue, teams have opted to field first after winning the toss. Interestingly, none of the winners of the toss went on to win their matches. One game was washed out while the ground has seen two successful defences of the target and one successful chase. With it being a mixed bag of results so far, it’s a tough one to call. However, with the weather conditions being tricky, we believe teams will want to know the target to chase.

Weather Report

There is a 40% chance of rain coupled with steady winds on matchday in Colombo. We’re expecting a rain-interrupted game with the Duckworth-Lewis rule to come into play. The temperature will remain at a steady 26-28 degrees celsius.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England have started the World Cup in grand fashion - winning both of their games in style. Prior to the tournament, they had lost a 3-match ODI series to India 2-1.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Achini Kalasuriya Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka began the tournament with a loss to India but thanks to rain, got their first points on board with a washed out game against Australia. They came into the World Cup with two losses in as many games in the tri-series.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka have managed just a solitary win over England in 20 ODIs that have been scheduled between the two sides. Interestingly that win came at the same stage - the women’s World Cup - back in 2013. England were dominant during that period, lifting the trophy in 2009 and 2017, but finished third in the 2013 edition. In the head-to-head record, the English have won 17 times while two games were not completed.

Head to Head

England Women: 17

Sri Lanka Women: 1

No Result: 2

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Expect the batters to dominate the powerplay overs.

While England have a deep batting line-up, Sri Lanka are relatively top heavy. The co-hosts put up 45 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the reduced 9-over powerplay against India. Chamari Athapaththu and Harshita Samarawickrama are primed to start well and score over 40 runs in the powerplay. England, on their part, have lost just one wicket in two games in the opening 10 overs. With Sri Lanka relying heavily on their spinners, we’re expecting the English top order to put up a solid platform for the rest of the team to build on.

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Amy Jones to be England Women’s top batter

With 420 runs in seven matches, opener Amy Jones comes into the game as the team’s most in-form batter. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 40 against South Africa, but got out early versus Bangladesh. We’re expecting the 32-year-old to regain her scoring touch against the co-hosts.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

Sri Lanka’s leading run scorer in 2025, Harshitha Samarawickrama, has been simmering so far in the World Cup. The 27-year-old scored 29 against India in the opening encounter and while the game against Australia was washed out, the left-hander is the team’s best bet against the formidable English side.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The top-ranked women’s ODI bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, has lived up to the billing so far at the tournament. The 26-year-old spinner has taken 5 wickets so far in two games at the World Cup. In the 7 most recent games, she leads England’s wicket-taking charts with 15 dismissals to her name.

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Inoka Ranaweera bowled magnificently in the opening game of this World Cup, taking four wickets against co-hosts India. The 39-year-old bowled maturely and had a big say in keeping the target achievable. While she couldn’t showcase her talent against Australia due to rain, we’re expecting the spinner to be on top of her game once again against England.