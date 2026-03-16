Facts: Australia won the first 9 matches against India during a spell of 15 years between 1978 and 1993.

Smriti Mandhana needs 84 runs to join Mithali Raj as the only women to score 1000 runs or more in ODIs involving India and Australia.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

India Women haven’t made the best of starts at home in this World Cup. Matches against neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan ended in victories, but they showed the chinks in their armour. These were exploited by South Africa in their most recent game as the Proteas registered a 3-wicket win over the hosts. The batters haven’t fired as a unit, relying on individual brilliance on occasion. They need to pick up their socks and pull out their A-game against the defending champions.

The Australian Women’s team would have come into the game with a perfect record, but for rain playing spoilsport in their match against Sri Lanka. Wins over New Zealand and Pakistan on either side of the abandoned game have held them in good stead. They possess a team full of talented individuals with more than one player performing on any given day. They’ve established themselves as the firm favourites and will need to have a rare off day for India to emerge victorious.

India Women Chance of Winning - 31%

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 69%

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India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has historically been a batting surface, favouring batters throughout the game. The first and only match played at the venue so far in this World Cup saw India post 251 runs, but South Africa managed to chase the target down with 3 wickets in hand. The game saw early wickets fall, but the middle and end overs went the way of the players wielding the bat.

Hence, we’re backing the middle order batters to shine in the match. We’re going with experienced batter Harmanpreet Kaur to go big for the hosts. The 36-year-old shines when the odds are against her, smashing her highest-ever ODI score of 171* against the Aussies. The Indian team needs another such inning from the team captain. For Australia, Beth Mooney is our pick to go big. She scored a century the last time the two sides met and comes into the game on the back of another hundred against Pakistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.95 Bet on Batery Beth Mooney to score over 34.5 runs 11.85 Bet on Parimatch Over 493.5 runs to be scored in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The India v/s South Africa match gave a glimpse into how the pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is expected to behave in the tournament. There is something for the bowlers at the start of the innings with its green cover, but the batters are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the conditions. The first match saw South Africa field first and end up on the winning side, similar to four of the other 5 internationals played at the venue. Hence, we believe that the captain that wins the toss is likely to send the opposition into bat first.

Weather Report

There is a decent wind flow expected during the start of the game, which would recede as the game proceeds. With just a 5% chance of rain, we are likely to see a full game play out. The temperature is likely to hover in the mid to late twenties during the game.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India suffered a surprise loss in their most recent game, which brought their winning start to the tournament to a halt. They have won twice and lost once in the World Cup so far while recording three wins and as many losses in the 6 games prior to the quadrennial event.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia returned to winning ways against Pakistan after seeing their game against Sri Lanka get washed out. They are unbeaten in their previous four matches and the last time they lost was against India in a 2-1 bilateral series win earlier this year.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Historically, this has been a very one-sided encounter with Australia dominating throughout. The Aussie women have won 48 of the 59 matches played between the two sides. 5 of India’s 11 wins have come at home and they’ll be looking at making it #12 in Vizag.

Head to Head

India Women: 11

Australia Women: 48

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Vizag

The teams have a knack of scoring big when they play each other. The last time the two sides met, they set the record for the highest aggregate score - 781. Australia posted a mammoth 412 runs and while India ended up on the losing side, they scored 369 runs in 47 overs. Australia have averaged 273.5 runs in the World Cup while India, too, average over 255 runs in their three games. The previous game played in Visakhapatnam saw an aggregate of over 500 runs. Hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game when the two sides meet. Parimatch and Batery are both offering odds of 1.85 for the match to see an aggregate of over 493 runs.

India Women vs Australia Women Odi Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now!

India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be India’s top batter

With the openers getting out early, the onus of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs falls on the team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. While she hasn’t had the best World Cup yet, Kaur scored a fifty the last time the two sides met. The 36-year-old averages over 36 against Australia and will be hoping to improve that with another memorable Harmanpreet-knock in Vizag.

Beth Mooney to be Australia’s top batter

Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney is relishing her time in India. Ever since the Aussies came to the subcontinent for the bilateral series and then the World Cup, the 31-year-old has been in impervious form. Mooney has scored two fifties and two centuries in her previous 6 fifty-over games, including a century against India the last time the two sides met.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Gaud to be India Women’s top bowler

India’s medium pacer Kranti Gaud has been at her devastating best at the World Cup. With 6 wickets in the first three games, the 22-year-old has been mighty impressive. She got the wickets of both of the Proteas’ openers in the previous game played at Vizag and we’re backing her to strike early against Australia, too.

Alana King to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Alana King was among the wickets in both of Australia’s matches at the tournament with 3 wickets in all. The 29-year-old loves playing against India with her second-highest wickets total against the women in blue. While the other bowlers are blowing hot and cold, King has turned out to be a consistent source of wickets for the Aussies.