Facts: The Indian women’s team had won the first five ODIs against Bangladesh.

With a knock of 107 in their most recent fixture, Fargana Hoque became the first Bangladesh batter to score a hundred against India in women’s ODIs.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

India made a stuttering start to the World Cup, winning just twice in their first five games while losing to Australia, England, and South Africa. Their win over New Zealand in the most recent game sealed their place in the semi-final. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are the only batters to cross the 300-run mark in the tournament while Deepti Sharma is the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 dismissals to her name.

Bangladesh made a winning start to the tournament with a victory over Pakistan. However, since then, they have lost five games on the bounce to find themselves second from bottom in the table. It is only the second edition of the quadrennial tournament that the team is participating in and have still outperformed Pakistan.

India Women Chance of Winning - 95%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 5%

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The previous game played at the venue was a runfest as India and New Zealand put together their highest aggregate score (611) in women’s ODIs. Centurions Rawal and Mandhana helped India post their highest-ever World Cup score while Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze completed their fifties as New Zealand reached 270 in their chase. Only 11 wickets fell in the match, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of the wicket.

Despite the conditions, we are not expecting Bangladesh’s batters to be able to score big. India will want to end the league stage on a high and we’re backing their openers to play a major role in their demolition of their neighbours. We wouldn’t be surprised if both Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scored at least fifty runs once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.33 Bet on Parimatch Smriti Mandhana to score over 41.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh to score more than 14.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches played at the venue so far have seen teams successfully defend their target. Bangladesh fell narrowly short against Sri Lanka in their most recent game while India completed a 53-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Another washed out game is on the cards with a 75% chance of rain forecast for Navi Mumbai for the day of the match. The mercury is likely to indicate temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees celsius.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Uma Chetry Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Renuka Singh Bowler Sneh Rana Allrounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

India have won just once in their previous four games - a 53-run victory over New Zealand. Prior to that, however, they had won twice in as many matches to start the tournament.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

It is looking like it’ll end just like their debut World Cup appearance where they managed one win in the group stage. Incidentally, this season, too, their only win in six matches came against Pakistan.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

India lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh 6-1 with their most recent game ending in a tie. Interestingly, they have won only one in the previous three games against the Tigers.

Head to Head

India Women: 6

Bangladesh Women: 1

Tied: 1

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

India to have the better opening partnership

The top 2 runscorers in the tournament so far are the Indian openers - Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. The duo have not only scored individually, but also have given India a brilliant start more often than not. Partnership scores of 14, 48, 55, 155, 13, and 212 highlight their efficacy. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have an aggregate of just 125 runs for the opening wicket in six games. Hence, we’re expecting the Indians to post a better score for the opening wicket than Bangladesh.

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India’s top batter

Smriti Mandhana averages over 55 at the World Cup and has scored two fifties and a century so far in six games. With 336 runs in that period, she leads the runscoring charts and will be keen on ending at the top of the pile at the end of the tournament. The only game she played at the venue saw her score 109.

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh’s top batter

29-year-old Sharmin Akhter is Bangladesh’s most in-form batter with 348 runs in her previous 10 ODIs. She scored her second fifty in the most recent game and is currently the highest runscorer for her team at the tournament with 176 runs in six matches. We’re backing her to be the team’s highest scorer once again.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

With 14 matches in 6 games, Deepti Sharma is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far. The 28-year-old spinner wasn’t at her best in the previous game, conceding 57 runs while taking just one wicket. However, there is no denying her quality and we feel that performance was just a blip and we’re expecting her to help herself to 2 or more wickets against Bangladesh.

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Bangladesh have collectively failed to perform with the ball throughout the tournament. Leg spinner Rabeya Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 7 wickets. 2 of those dismissals came at the DY Patil Sports Academy when Bangladesh faced co-hosts Sri Lanka. If the team is to get any joy with the ball, it will most likely come from the 20-year-old’s bowling.