Facts: India have won five of the previous 6 games the two sides have played.

Harmanpreet Kaur needs just 45 runs to become only the third player - alongside Mithali Raj and Charlotte Edwards - to score 1000-plus runs in ODIs involving India and England.

India Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

India come into the game having lost the previous two narrowly. After defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the opening games, they came unstuck versus South Africa initially and Australia in a record run chase. The hosts haven’t functioned as a unit in the tournament and will need to play as a team to be able to overcome England.

England are one of only two teams, alongside Australia, to remain undefeated in the tournament. The team started with a statement win over South Africa before registering routine wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The game against Pakistan wasn’t going their way but the weather did as they avoided their first loss of the World Cup, which would have been a shock for the 4-time champions. Their performance in their abandoned game would have seen a seed of doubt come into the side and fears that they may have peaked too early.

India Women Chance of Winning - 60%

England Women Chance of Winning - 40%

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India Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Holkar Stadium has rewarded batters that play to the conditions. Three of the four innings have seen centuries being scored with 85 the highest score in the fourth inning. Both teams possess quality batters and we wouldn’t be surprised to see another triple digits score, if not two.

Smriti Mandhana looked in imperious form against defending champions Australia and we’re backing her to go big against the second-most successful team in ODI World Cups. For England, Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored a century in the tournament and could go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Smriti Mandhana to score over 34.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England to lose their first wicket before they cross 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has hosted two games so far with New Zealand losing both. Australia defended their total in the first game while South Africa chased the target down in the previous game played at the venue. Interestingly, both games saw the captain that won the toss opt to bat first. We’re going with their wisdom and expecting the next toss to also result in teams choosing to set the target.

Weather Report

There’s good news for cricket fans with clear skies expected in Indore after a few washouts seen at other venues. The temperature is likely to range between 25 and 31 degrees celsius with around 50% humidity.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India have had a World Cup of mixed results so far. They started off with two wins but narrow losses to South Africa and Australia have left them in a limbo.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England are yet to lose a match at the ongoing World Cup. They’ve won thrice in four games with their most recent match against Pakistan abandoned.

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

India versus England has been a closely fought encounter in women’s ODIs. The English have a slight edge with 41 wins in 79 games with the women in blue winning 36 times. While England have the edge historically, India have had the better off their opponents in recent games, winning 5 of the previous 6 games.

Head to Head

India Women: 36

England Women: 41

No Result: 2

India Women vs England Women Betting Odds

India to get a better start than England in Indore

Barring the first game when they lost their first wicket at 14, India have given their middle order a solid start in each of the other three matches. They’ve got better as the tournament has progressed and put together partnerships of 48, 55, and 155 in the next three matches. England’s first game at the World Cup was a cakewalk for the batters as they chased down the target of 70 without losing a wicket. Since then, however, they have managed an aggregate partnership score of just 43 runs in the next three matches. Hence, we’re backing the hosts’ openers to fire and outscore their counterparts.

India Women vs England Women Odi Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.18 Bet Now!

India Women vs England Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India’s top batter

With 549 runs in her 10 recent games, Smriti Mandhana is India’s most in-form batter. The top-ranked ODI batter in the world scored 80 runs against Australia in the most recent game and looks in good touch. We’re backing her to do the business once again versus England.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England’s top batter

33-year-old Nat Sciver-Brunt has a stellar record in ODI games against India. She averages 42 against India and has scored four half centuries against them. The team captain has scored 434 runs in the previous 10 games and already has a hundred under her belt in three innings in the tournament.

India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

We are backing India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Deepti Sharma, to be the most prolific bowler for the hosts. The 28-year-old spinner should be able to extract purchase from the Indore pitch and will add to her total of 18 wickets in as many games against England.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Sophie Ecclestone, is our pick to be the best bowler from England. The 26-year-old is the top-ranked ODI bowler and has a good record against India with 27 wickets in 15 games at an average of 18.48.