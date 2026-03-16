Facts: India have won just three of the previous 10 games that they have played against New Zealand.

New Zealand won the first 6 matches that the two teams played against each other in women’s ODI cricket.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

India are in a do-or-die situation having lost each of their previous three games by the narrowest of margins. They let Australia complete a record run chase while failing to close the game out against both England and South Africa either side of the loss to the Aussies. The women in blue are on the verge of getting knocked out and will need more than 1 player to shine in each game if they are to progress in the tournament.

New Zealand’s only win of the tournament came against Bangladesh in their third game. They lost the first two matches while their previous two games were abandoned due to rain. This has led to the White Ferns on the verge of bowing out of the World Cup but they can qualify if they win their next two games.

India Women Chance of Winning - 75%

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 25%

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India Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The only game played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai saw the bowlers dominate the proceedings. Only 6 batters managed to post a double digit score in the game as the spinners wreaked havoc. 19 wickets fell in the game and only two of the dismissals came the way of the quick bowlers.

We’re expecting the spinners to have the upper hand once again and hence, are backing Amelia Kerr and Deepti Sharma to have a major say in the game. Both of them feature in the top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament so far with the Indian in 5th spot with 9 dismissals and Kerr one wicket behind her. We believe that both of them will help themselves to a couple of wickets at least.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.58 Bet on Parimatch Smriti Mandhana to score over 35.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand to lose their first wicket before they cross 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

It is a pitch which favours the bowlers, especially the slower ones. Sri Lanka opted to bat first at the venue in the only game played there during the World Cup. While they managed to score just 202 runs, they backed their bowlers to defend that total and successfully did so. We’re expecting the teams to want to bat first and let the spinners take on the onus of defending a relatively low total once again.

Weather Report

With a 35% chance of rain during the match, we might see some interruptions, but are expecting a full game to be played out. There is a forecast of 62% humidity in the air while little winds are likely to provide players relief from the early to mid thirty degrees weather.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

After two wins to start the tournament, India have lost three games on the bounce. While all three were narrow losses, their confidence would have been hit massively considering they’re playing on home turf.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Izzy Gaze Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand will consider themselves unlucky having seen their previous two games, which were relatively easy, get washed out. Prior to that, they had registered one win in three matches and are staring at getting knocked out.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

New Zealand have a significant advantage over India in women’s ODI cricket with 34 wins as compared to 22 losses. It took India seven games to win their first encounter against the Kiwis. Recent games also favour New Zealand, who have won 7 of the previous 10 matches.

Head to Head

India Women: 22

New Zealand Women: 34

No Result: 1

India Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

India to have the better opening partnership at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

India’s top two run scorers at the tournament are their openers - Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. They’ve not only performed individually but also set a good platform in three of the five games. They average 57 runs for the opening wicket in these five games. On the other hand, two of the three matches that New Zealand have batted in have seen their opening partnership get broken for a duck. The third occasion saw them put together 35 runs, but their batting has been carried by their captain and middle order batter Sophie Devine. While we’re not expecting a half-century stand for India yet again, we’re backing the hosts’ openers to outscore their counterparts.

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India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India’s top batter

The top ranked ODI batter, Smriti Mandhana, has found her form after initial hiccups at the World Cup. With 222 runs in 5 games, the 29-year-old stylish batter currently stands in fifth spot in the list of the top-scoring batters in the tournament. She comes into the game on the back of two impressive innings where she scored 80 and 88 runs.

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand’s top batter

The third-highest run-scorer at the ongoing World Cup is our pick to be the best Kiwi batter in the match. Sophie Devine’s record gets even more impressive when we consider the fact that she has only batted in three games while all of the other batters around her in the list have played more games. She is yet to score fewer than 63 runs in a single inning at the World Cup.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

India’s 28-year-old spinner is the highest wicket-taker after five rounds of games played at the tournament. Deepti Sharma has taken 13 wickets so far in five games. The New Zealand batters will be well aware of her threat, having lost 26 of their batters to Sharma’s spin bowling in just 16 games.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

While the older of the Kerr sisters and Lea Tahuhu may have grabbed the limelight so far with the ball, the pitch favours spinners. Hence, we’re backing Amelia to not only outshine her sister, but also emerge as the team’s best bowler from the match. It’s not like she hasn’t been effective yet. At the World Cup she has taken 6 wickets already and could add to her 17 wickets against India in the 12th game against them.