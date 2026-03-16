Facts: Pakistan are winless in 11 matches against India in women’s ODI cricket.

India’s women’s team has defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets on two occasions in ODIs.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

India Women started the tournament as expected - with a win over co-hosts Sri Lanka. They were given a bit of a challenge by their opponents, however. Smriti Mandhana got out early while Sri Lanka batted at a brisk pace in the first half of their innings, crossing the 100-run mark in 21.2 overs while losing just 2 wickets. They are expected to perform better as a unit as the tournament progresses and should have more than enough for Pakistan.

Pakistan Women suffered a shock defeat in their opening match of the tournament. Bangladesh Women repeated the exploits from their maiden ODI World Cup in 2022 by handing them a 7-wicket defeat in Colombo. Sidra Amin and Fatima Sana will need to lead from the front if they are to immediately bounce back from their shock loss.

India Women Chance of Winning - 97%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 3%

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch in Colombo is likely to host more low-scoring encounters than high-scoring games. The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw an aggregate of just 260 runs being scored with the former getting all out for 129 runs. However, with India taking to the pitch, the average will definitely go up considering the talent they have in their squad.

While we’re not expecting a blistering knock from many players, we’re backing Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol to score the bulk of India’s runs in the match. Mandhana averages over 60 in her previous 10 matches while the 27-year-old Deol backed up her knock of 74 from the warm-up game with 48 against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women to have the better opening partnership 1.43 Bet on Batery Smriti Mandhana to score over 41.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sidra Amin to score more than 19.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The first game played in Colombo was a low-scoring encounter with Bangladesh successfully chasing the target down against Pakistan. Both teams possess quality bowlers and they’ll want to restrict hte opposition from posting a huge score. With rain likely to cause interruptions in the game, the Duckworth-Lewis rule might come into play. Hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is expected early in the day, but it should dissipate during match hours. While the threat of rain looms over the game, we are expecting a full game to be played out in humid conditions. The temperature is expected to be in the late twenties throughout the day.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Goud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India has lost two games in the previous five matches, both against the mighty Australians. They have been quite dominant in games prior to the 3-game series against the Aussies. Their World Cup campaign at home started with a win over Sri Lanka and they’ll be eager to continue their run.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Aliya Riaz Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan have lost three of the previous four matches they have played. If we go further back, the team registered five wins on the bounce in the qualifiers, which resulted in them getting the ticket to participate in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

The two teams have played each other 11 times in ODI cricket with the most recent game back in 2022. India has emerged victorious on all occasions with one of the victories coming in Colombo, back in 2017.

Head to Head

India Women: 11

Pakistan Women: 0

India Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

India Women to have the better opening partnership

Pakistan’s strength lies in their batting although their batters have started performing on the biggest stage. Irrespective of their form, India possess one of the most lethal opening pairs in world cricket. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal may not have been able to go big against Sri Lanka, but they averaged 70 in the four matches leading into the tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, have not scored more than 5 runs for the first wicket in any of their recent five matches.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is the top ranked batter in women’s ODI cricket. Despite losing her wicket early in the tournament opener, the left-hander is our pick to be the best batter in the match. She has scored 608 runs in the previous 10 matches and could add significantly to that toal against Pakistan.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

Pakistan’s batting is heavily reliant on their top order batter Sidra Amin. The 33-year-old got out on a duck against Bangladesh and that signalled the downfall for the whole team. However, in the 3-match series against South Africa, Amin had scores of 121*, 122, and 50*.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Goud to be India Women’s top bowler

India’s 22-year-old medium pacer, Kranti Goud, took a wicket in Guwahati to continue her prolific run. In the previous 10 matches, she has taken 15 wickets and with pacer-friendly conditions expected in Colombo, Goud could end up as India’s leading wicket taker against their feisty neighbours.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Pakistan’s 23-year-old captain Fatima Sana is our pick to be the best bowler from the team in Colombo. The pacer has taken 14 wickets in the previous 10 matches. We feel Sana can make the most of the bowling-friendly conditions in Colombo and trouble the strong Indian batting line-up.