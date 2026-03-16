Facts: The openers of the two teams - Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt - are two highest run scorers of the tournament so far.

With 23 runs in the previous game against South Africa, Smriti Mandhana became only the second player to score 1,000 or more runs in this fixture.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

India pulled off the greatest run chase in ODI World Cup knockout history when the women’s team beat Australia by 5 wickets while chasing a record 339. The circumstances make the feat even more impressive. They were without their star opener Pratika Rawal and had a very inconsistent World Cup so far while the 7-time champions were the only undefeated team in the tournament. Their confidence will be sky high and will be looking to exact revenge against South Africa.

The Proteas, too, qualified for the final in style. Captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front, contributing with 169 runs to set a 320-run target for the English side, who had defeated them by 10 wickets earlier in the tournament. Marizanne Kapp’s 5-wicket haul completed a 125-run win to book their first ever final spot. The team looks like they have found their rhythm, but they’ll not only have to beat the 11 players on the ground, but also the vociferous Navi Mumbai crowd that will be backing the home side.

India Women Chance of Winning - 74%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 26%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

A high-scoring game is on the cards for the final of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Batters get a lot of support in Navi Mumbai while the quick bowlers can extract bounce and seam from the pitch. The previous two games played at the venue have seen three 300-plus innings with India contributing to two of those.

We are backing the opening batters - Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt - to go big in the match. The South African captain bulldozed her way to the top of the runscoring charts with a 143-ball-169 knock in the semis and remains South Africa’s most in-form batter. The player Wolvaardt replaced at the top was Mandhana, who is the top-ranked batter in women’s ODI cricket. She has a solid record against South Africa with three hundreds and five fifties in 19 games. We wouldn’t be surprised to see both batters score, at least, fifty or more.

Match Prediction Best Odds More than 2 runs to be scored in the first over 1.45 Bet on Batery Not more than 15 wickets will fall in the match 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Harmanpreet Kaur to score more than 26.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three games played at the venue have seen teams defend their total. India were the only team to pull off a chase at the ground while their game against Bangladesh also looked like heading towards another successful chase before rain forced an abandonment. Both teams love to chase the target down owing to their firing top order and deep batting. Hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to back their batters to chase the target down.

Weather Report

There is a 25% chance of rain during the game, which might cause a reduction in overs. However, we’re not expecting an abandonment. It is likely to be a windy evening with the temperature in the late twenties.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India managed to scrape through to the semis after finishing in fourth spot after three wins and as many losses in the group stage. They, however, are on a 3-match undefeated run, having defeated Australia in the semis.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The Proteas’ two losses in the tournament came in the first and final group stage games against England and Australia. They have already defeated India at the World Cup, which was one of the five wins they’ve registered at this edition.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

Indian women’s team’s 5-match winning run against South Africa was snapped earlier in the group stage. The Proteas beat the hosts in Visakhapatnam to take their tally to 13 wins in 34 games against the Indians. The women in blue have won 20 times with one game getting abandoned.

Head to Head

India Women: 20

South Africa Women: 13

No Result: 1

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Expect a high-scoring game in the final

Both teams possess quality batters, who will be ably supported by the batting-friendly pitch at the Dy DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. While Pratika Rawal’s injury is a blow to India’s top order, they still have the likes of Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and the incoming Shafali Verma to help the team post a big score. South Africa’s Wolvaardt is in stellar form while Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, and Marizanne Kapp can win a game with the bat on their day. The venue has seen four hundreds and eight half centuries in three games. Hence, we’re expecting the batters to rule the roost and combine to score over 500 runs in the game.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India’s top batter

Despite getting out early in the semis, Smriti Mandhana is India’s leading runscorer at the tournament with 389 runs in 8 games. She has averaged over 55 runs so far and already scored two fifties and a hundred at the World Cup with the century coming in Navi Mumbai. With Pratika Rawal ruled out of the tournament, we’re expecting her to give India a solid start at the top.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s top batter

South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt has been in spectacular form at the World Cup so far. The 26-year-old has 470 runs in 8 games and is likely to end as the leading runscorer of the tournament with Mandhana 81 runs behind her in second place. The opening batter has carried the Proteas’ batting line-up so far and will be required to do so one more time in the final.

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

With 17 wickets in 8 matches, Deepti Sharma is tied at the top of the bowling charts alongside Annabel Sutherland. While she conceded 73 runs in the semis, she also took two wickets at the death to restrict the Aussies. While the headlines will be grabbed by the batters, we’re backing the 28-year-old spinner to emerge as the team’s best bowler in the match.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

It wouldn’t be foolish to say that the Proteas’ hopes lie in Marizanne Kapp’s able hands. She has a stellar record against the Indian batters, getting Harmanpreet Kaur out four times and Mandhana twice. The 35-year-old comes into the game on the back of a 5-wicket haul and 14 wickets in her previous 9 matches.