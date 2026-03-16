Facts: South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp made her 155th appearance in ODI cricket in the win over New Zealand - becoming the country’s most capped women’s player.

Smriti Mandhana needs 94 runs to become the first woman to score 1000 runs in ODIs involving India and South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

India Women, despite winning both of their opening matches, haven’t been at their convincing best. Victories over neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan have come with its own set of challenges as their star batters haven’t set the stage alight as they often do. The women in blue, however, have been solid with the ball with Kranti Goud, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana impressing.

South Africa Women are one of the most inconsistent sides in women’s ODI cricket. Their form replicates a pendulum, as fans witnessed in their first two matches. After suffering a 10-wicket loss to England where the batters failed miserably, the Proteas completed a 6-wicket win over New Zealand with Tazmin Brits scoring a century and Sune Luus registering an unbeaten 83. It remains to be seen which South Africa turns up in Vizag.

India Women Chance of Winning - 79%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 21%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Historically, the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has favoured batters but with grass cover on the pitch, the bowlers have also had a major impact in games held at the ground. We’re expecting an even battle between bat and ball with batters that can manage the quick bowlers to do well.

We’re going with the opening batters from both sides - Laura Wolvaardt and Smriti Mandhana - to go big in the game. While neither of them have set the stage alight so far in the 2025 World Cup, they will be greeted with a pitch that holds its own and rewards patience among batters. Both Mandhana and Wolvaardt are at their best when they can spend time on the pitch to understand the conditions best. We’re expecting them to start slowly but build a solid foundation for the middle order to build on.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to have the better opening partnership 2.07 Bet on Batery Smriti Mandhana to score over 36.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Laura Wolvaardt to register 32 or more runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

With this being the first game at Vizag in the tournament, the pitch hasn’t revealed how it’s going to behave when the two teams face each other. India have successfully defended the target in both the games they have played so far while matches featuring South Africa have seen teams successfully chasing the target. Historically, the venue has hosted five matches with four going the way of the team that fielded first. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for the day in Visakhapatnam with a 65% chance of rain. The mercury is expected to indicate temperature in the mid twenties, but we are likely to see a curtailed game with frequent interruptions.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Goud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India have won three of the previous four matches they have played in ODI cricket. With two wins in as many games at the 2025 World Cup, they come into the match with a perfect record as co-hosts.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa have had mixed results in recent matches - suffering two losses and winning three in their previous five games. The Proteas were convincingly beaten by England while they were at their best in their most recent match against New Zealand.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

India’s women’s team is on a 5-match winning run against South Africa in ODIs. This has helped them take their head-to-head advantage to 8 games with 20 victories in 33 matches. Prior to that run, the Proteas had won four games in a row, including a game in the 2022 World Cup.

Head to Head

India Women: 20

South Africa Women: 12

No Result: 1

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Expect a slow but cautious start to the game in the powerplay overs

While this is the first match to be played in Visakhapatnam in the tournament, both teams’ strengths lie in their batting. Both India and South Africa have the perfect opening combination. Laura Wolvaardt, with her sensible approach, complements Brits’ aggressive style well while Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal support each other ably. The pitch in Visakhapatnam that awaits the batters has good green cover and would favour the bowlers initially. Both teams haven’t had the best opening partnerships so far and with the conditions and form of the teams, we’re expecting them to approach the game cautiously. We believe teams will score between 35 and 45 runs while losing a wicket in the powerplay overs.

India Women vs South Africa Women Odi Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.26 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.80 Bet Now!

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is the top-ranked ODI batter but her performances so far in the tournament have been subpar. With just 31 runs in two games, the left-hander would be aware of her shortcomings so far. However, the pitch is expected to reward patience and we’re backing Mandhana to respect the conditions to be able to build a respectable score.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

Tazmin Brits was the aggressor against New Zealand in the recent game. The green cover on the pitch, however, is likely to support swing bowling which could trouble her. Hence, we’re expecting her opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt to go big. The 26-year-old has a good record against India, scoring 6 fifties and a century in 20 games against the women in blue. We’re backing her to add to that in Vizag.

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Goud to be India Women’s top bowler

While Deepti Sharma leads the bowling charts at the World Cup, we’re expecting the pitch to favour quicker bowlers. Hence, we’re backing 22-year-old Kranti Goud to be the best bowler from the team. The medium pacer has taken 4 wickets and comes into the game as India’s most in-form bowler with 18 wickets in 9 matches.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

South Africa’s bowlers, barring spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, have largely failed to inspire at the World Cup. However, we’re going out on a limb and backing medium pacer Marizanne Kapp to do well in the match. The 35-year-old could take advantage of the pitch conditions in the initial overs and add to her 22 wickets in 20 innings against the Indians.