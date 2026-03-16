Facts: With 2,100 runs since the last World Cup, India’s Smriti Mandhana is the highest run scorer in the 50-over format with Laura Wolvaardt next at 1736.

Harshitha Samarawickrama is the leading runscorer for Sri Lanka this calendar year with 336 runs.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

India Women have been the busiest team in women’s ODI cricket since the 2022 World Cup, playing 38 games, including 14 this year in preparation for the quadrennial tournament. Their star-studded line-up includes the top-ranked ODI batter Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, World Cup debutant Jemimah Rodrigues, and the returning Amanjot Kaur. Having been the bridesmaids twice in the history of the tournament, they’ll be looking to make it a third time lucky, this time as the co-hosts.

Fellow hosts, Sri Lanka Women, on their day, can blow away any other team, but that day seldom comes. They will be reliant on experienced pacer Udeshika Prabodhani to keep the Indians quiet. Despite not playing an ODI since August last year, the 40-year-old bowled two maidens and took a wicket in the most recent warm-up game. With the bat, they will be backing their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, and the in-form Harshitha Samarawickrama to score the bulk of the team’s runs.

India Women Chance of Winning - 89%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 11%

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch expected to be used for the match is a flattish track with little green cover. Both teams’ strengths lie in their batting and hence we’re expecting the batters to do well.

For India, opener Smriti Mandhana is the batter in form, as she has been for a long time now. The stylish left-hander is the leading runscorer in ODI cricket in the last three years and we’re expecting her to start the tournament well. Sri Lanka will be reliant on their captain Chamari Athapaththu to save them the blushes in the opener and help post a respectable total. The allrounder may be only the fifth highest run scorer for her team this calendar year, but she has been their top scorer in each of the previous nine years.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women to have the better opening partnership 1.62 Bet on Batery Smriti Mandhana to score over 37.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Under 15.5 wickets to fall in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The first game of the tournament is set to be played on a flattish pitch in Guwahati with little green cover. A day-night game brings with it added excitement as well as change in the weather conditions as the match progresses. Both teams rely on their batters and have been known to back themselves to chase the target down. The pitch conditions and the weather forecast have made us believe that the captain that wins the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain could interrupt the game later in the day as the weather forecast in Guwahati indicates a 10-20% chance of rain at the end of the match. The temperature is set to start in the mid thirties before easing to the late twenties as the sun goes down. We believe we’ll see a full game play out to start the multi-nation tournament.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Allrounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma Allrounder Amanjot Kaur Allrounder Sneh Rana Allrounder Kranti Goud Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women lost their most recent ODI series 1-2 at home to Australia. Prior to that, however, they defeated England away from home by the same scoreline. In the warm-up games, they won twice and lost once.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Malki Madara Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka have an eerily similar record to India in their recent games, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their most recent five games. Two of the three losses and one of the two wins came against India at the home of the island nation.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

The two sides have met each other 35 times in ODI cricket. India have an imposing record, winning 31 of those games and losing just thrice. Interestingly, however, one of Sri Lanka’s three wins came two games ago, in May this year.

Head to Head

India Women: 31

Sri Lanka Women: 3

No Result: 1

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

India Women to have the better opening partnership

India’s openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal look in great touch. The duo has put together partnerships of 32, 70, 114, and 64 in their most recent four games. Although the bulk of the runs have come off Mandhana’s bat, Rawal has played the perfect partner and also helped herself to a fifty in that period. Sri Lanka, too, have a heavy top order, but we’re expecting Indian bowlers, especially with the return of Amanjot Kaur, to get an early breakthrough.

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s top batter

The best batter in women’s ODI cricket, Smriti Mandhana, comes into the tournament on the back of two centuries and a fifty in her three most recent matches. With an average of over 63 in the last 10 matches, the opener is, undoubtedly, the biggest threat of the Indian team.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

With 489 runs in her previous 10 matches, Harshitha Samarawickrama has pleasantly surprised Sri Lankan cricket fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing Chamari Athapaththu lead their run-scoring charts. The 27-year-old left-hander is in good touch, scoring two fifties in five games in the tri-series against India and Sri Lanka.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Kranti Goud to be India Women’s top bowler

India’s 22-year-old medium pacer, Kranti Goud, has been the leading wicket-taker in each of the last two series they’ve played. She backed up her 5-wicket return in England with 9 wickets against Australia at home to establish herself as a key weapon in this Indian side.

Udeshika Prabodhani to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Sri Lanka’s veteran medium pacer Udeshika Prabodhani is making a return to the ODI fold after over a year. The 40-year-old dispelled any doubts over her readiness with a spell of 6-2-26-1 against Bangladesh in the warm-up game. We’re expecting her to use her experience and swing bowling to limit the damage caused by the Indians.