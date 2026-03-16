New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction
NEW
76%
Chance of Winning
BANG
24%
Parimatch
Batery
Odi
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The first encounter between New Zealand and Bangladesh’s women’s teams was in the group stage in the 2022 World Cup where the Kiwis won by 9 wickets.
- Sophie Devine needs 22 runs to become only the third player to cross the 100-run mark in this fixture.
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand have had a tough start to the World Cup with an opening encounter against Australia before facing a resurgent South African side. They lost both their games and although that would send the alarm bells ringing in the camp, a fixture against Bangladesh provides them the ideal . They will need other players to step up and back Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, who have been sensational so far in the two games.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a dream start with a convincing win over fellow Asian hopefuls Pakistan. They registered a 7-wicket win on the back of a collective bowling performance and Rubya Haider’s half century. While they weren’t able to pull off a surprise in the second game, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, and Sobhana Mostary impressed against title challengers, England.
- New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 76%
- Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 24%
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati supports spin bowling. All four occasions where bowlers have taken three or more wickets in a match have come at the hands of the slow bowlers. We’re expecting the spinners to continue spinning their web and backing batters who specialise against spin bowling. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary are two such players that have shown they have what it takes to play against quality spinners. Mostary scored 60 in a match featuring the world’s top-ranked bowler, Sophie Ecclestone while Devine is in brilliant form, scoring a century versus Australia and 85 against the Proteas. We’re backing both of them to go big in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh to score more than 18.5 runs for the opening wicket
New Zealand to have the better opening partnership
Sophie Devine to score more than 31.5 runs against New Zealand
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has seen teams batting first win once in three games with the other two occasions seeing successful chases. All of the matches, however, saw the captains that won the toss opt to field first. The conditions at the pitch favour teams that bat second and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
Light rain is expected throughout the day in Guwahati when New Zealand and England face each other. The mercury is expected to indicate temperature in the mid twenties with little wind flow.
New Zealand Women News & Player List
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Allrounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
Allrounder
|
Sophie Devine
|
Allrounder
|
Brooke Halliday
|
Allrounder
|
Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Izzy Gaze
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
With two losses in as many games, New Zealand’s tournament hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts. While the loss to Australia wasn’t surprising, their defeat to a deflated South African side took them by surprise. They are currently seventh in the table and fast running out of time.
Bangladesh Women News & Player List
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sharmin Akhter
|
Batter
|
Fargana Hoque
|
Batter
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
|
Nigar Sultana
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ritu Moni
|
Allrounder
|
Rubya Haider
|
Batter
|
Fahima Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Shorna Akter
|
Allrounder
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Allrounder
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Three losses in the previous four games don’t tell the whole story for Bangladesh. The Tigers’ only win of that period came in the World Cup against Pakistan while they had won three games in a row prior to these three defeats.
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head
It was only at this stage in 2022 that the two teams faced each other for the first time in women’s ODI cricket. Bangladesh were making their maiden World Cup appearance. The White Ferns won that game by 9 wickets and went on to defeat the Tigers once again later that year. The two most recent matches were abandoned midway due to rain.
Head to Head
New Zealand Women: 2
Bangladesh Women: 0
No Result: 2
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds
New Zealand to have the better opening partnership
We’re going completely against the run of form that the opening batters are in and backing New Zealand to put together a higher score for the first wicket than Bangladesh. The White Ferns are yet to score a single run for the first wicket with their opening partnership seeing an early demise in both games. While Bangladesh haven’t set the stage alight either, they have scores of 7 and 24 for the first wicket in the opening two games. Despite the recent form, we’re expecting the New Zealand opening duo of Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer to outscore the Bangladeshi openers.
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women
Odi
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters
Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter
As her name suggests, Sophie Devine has been a divine presence in the New Zealand set-up. The skipper has scored 327 runs in her previous 7 matches with 197 runs in the two matches she has played this year, both at the World Cup. We’re backing the 36-year-old to lead the charge as New Zealand aims to register their first win of the tournament.
Sobhana Mostary to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter
The top scorer from the team in the game against England is our pick to be the team’s leading run-scorer against New Zealand as well. Sobhana Mostary posted 60 runs against the Kiwis, backing up her unbeaten 24 versus Pakistan. She is looking in good touch and can stabilise the innings after the fall of early wickets.
New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler
Amelia Kerr has made an allround impact on the team with 56 runs and four wickets in the opening two games. The younger of the Kerr sisters was expensive in both matches - conceding 54 against Australia and 62 against South Africa, but managed to get two wickets in each game. With the Tigers up next, Kerr could bowl a more economical spell without compromising on her wicket-taking ability.
Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler
32-year-old leg spinner Fahima Khatun comes into the match after taking 3 wickets against the English. She was at her economical best, bowling 2 maidens and conceding just 16 runs in her quota of 10 overs. Khatun has 14 wickets to her name in the previous 9 games that highlight her consistency.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand Women
- New Zealand Women to Win - 1.31 (Parimatch)
- Bangladesh Women to Win - 3.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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