Facts: Pakistan lost the first 12 games against New Zealand in women’s ODIs.

The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a super over after tied scores. Pakistan ended up on the winning side in the super over.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand are hanging on to semi-final qualification hopes by the slimmest of margins. Back-to-back losses to Australia and South Africa put their tournament in jeopardy. A win over Bangladesh, however, got them off the mark but with their game against Sri Lanka getting washed out, it puts serious question marks over their participation in the tournament at the business end. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways starting with Pakistan, who lie at the bottom of the table.

It looks like everything that can go wrong for Pakistan will go wrong in this tournament. The women in Green started off with a shock loss to Bangladesh and expectedly, were handed a defeat by India and Australia. They were on course for a win against England, however, till rain spoiled play. Fatima Sana is having a stellar tournament, but she will need support from her teammates if they are to pull off a miraculous comeback.

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 75%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 25%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The R Premadasa Stadium flaunts a sporting pitch with something for both the batters and bowlers. Average scores of around 240 are observed at the stadium while slow bowlers tend to shine in Colombo. For Pakistan, their bowlers are the ones who have done the heavy lifting with only Sidra Amin managing to cross the 100-run mark in the tournament. With the rest of the batters not even crossing a total score of 50, they’ll be expecting Amin to score the bulk of the team’s runs. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has been sensational, scoring 260 runs in just three innings. We’re expecting her to go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sophie Devine to score over 30.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand to have the better opening partnership 1.63 Bet on Batery Pakistan’s Sidra Amin to post more than 22.5 runs against the Kiwis 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three of the four games that saw a result in Colombo so far in the ongoing World Cup. The only anomaly was when Bangladesh successfully chased the target set by Pakistan in the first game at the venue. Despite the results favouring the batting teams, we expect the captain that wins the toss to bowl first to take advantage of the weather conditions, which has wreaked havoc so far in Sri Lanka’s capital city.

Weather Report

With a 45% chance of rain, we are likely to see a rain-curtailed game. The temperature is forecast to be kind - hovering between the mid to late twenties.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Izzy Gaze Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand lost their first two games with Australia and South Africa emerging victorious over the Kiwis. Their only win in the tournament has come against Bangladesh while their most recent match versus co-hosts Sri Lanka was washed out.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Shamas Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Eyman Fatima Batter Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Just when it looked like Pakistan had picked up form, the weather gods, literally, rained on their parade. The side are winless in the tournament with three losses and an abandonment.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in women’s ODI cricket. New Zealand won the first 12 games with Pakistan breaking their duck 10 years after the two sides met for the first time. The most recent match between the two sides ended in a tie and Pakistan winning the super over.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 15

Pakistan Women: 1

Tied: 1

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Both teams tend to start slowly as wickets tumble at the top of the order in the powerplay overs itself. In the three games that New Zealand have played in full, their first powerplay scores read 36/2, 38/1, and 35/2. Pakistan, on the other hand, average 34 runs in field restrictions while losing a total of 9 wickets in three games. With the way that the pitch in Colombo has behaved so far, we are not expecting any respite for the top order and are likely to see over 3 wickets combined fall in the first 10 overs of both innings.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

With 260 runs in three matches, Sophie Devine is the tournament’s second-highest run scorer so far. Only Alyssa Healy, with 294, is above the Kiwi captain, but the Aussie star has played an extra game. Devine is yet to lose her wicket before scoring at least a half-century in the tournament and we’re expecting that trend to continue in Colombo.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

The ongoing 2025 World Cup has seen a one-woman batting show for Pakistan. Sidra Amin is the only batter from the team to score over 100 runs in the tournament. The second-highest run scorer for the team is at 43 runs in three innings. Amin averages over 82 in her previous 10 games and we’re backing her to pose a stiff challenge for the New Zealand bowlers.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Lea Tahuhu is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 7 wickets to her name in 3 innings. The 35-year-old has impressed at the World Cup so far and will be key in the team’s hopes of staying alive at the quadrennial event.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Fatima Sana has led from the front with the ball in the four innings she has bowled in. She is tied in second place in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 9 dismissals to her name. With all four of their games being played in Colombo, her familiarity with the conditions could spell trouble for the Kiwis.