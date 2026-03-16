Facts: New Zealand Women won the first seven matches they played against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Ayabonga Khaka is the only bowler to have picked up 20 or more wickets in women’s ODI matches involving South Africa and New Zealand.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand’s women’s team faced the reigning champions, Australia, in a difficult first game of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Their bowlers managed to bowl the Aussies out, but leaked runs as they were handed an imposing target of 326. Sophie Devine posted a century in their losing cause, whereas the other batters couldn’t stay long to support their captain.

South Africa were convincingly beaten in their opening game of the tournament. Their batters folded like a pack of cards against England, getting all out for a paltry 69 with only Sinalo Jafta managing a double-digit score. The Proteas bowlers couldn’t replicate the English women, allowing their opponents to complete a 10-wicket win.

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 58%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 42%

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The first game that the Holkar Stadium in Indore hosted saw a high-scoring game with an aggregate of 563 runs scored. Both sides scored a century each with Australia scoring 326 runs while the Kiwis managed 237. We’re expecting another game dominated by the batters.

It’s a game where we’re backing the captains to do well. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine scored a hundred against Australia and looks in great touch. While Laura Wolvaardt got out for just 5 versus England, she is an extremely talented opener and averages over 32 in the previous 10 matches.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to have the better opening partnership 1.73 Bet on Batery New Zealand’s Sophie Devine to score over 29.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Laura Wolvaardt to score more than 32 runs against New Zealand 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

A batting-friendly wicket awaits the teams in Indore. Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss in the previous game and ended up successfully defending their total. Both teams will be looking to start the match well and put up a challenging target for their opponents after winning the toss.

Weather Report

A windy evening awaits the players in Indore in a game where the rain is unlikely to cause any interruptions. The temperature is forecast to be in the late twenties when the match starts and going down as the game progresses.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Izzy Gaze Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The White Ferns suffered an 89-run loss against Australia in their opening match of the 2025 World Cup. The team had won two games prior to that loss and look in good form despite the loss to their neighbours.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The Proteas suffered a humiliating defeat to England in their opening game of the tournament. This was their second loss in their previous five games, a period which includes three wins.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

It has been a topsy-turvy trend in matches involving New Zealand and South Africa. The two teams have faced each other 20 times with the White Ferns ending on the winning side 12 times as compared to 8 wins for the Proteas. New Zealand won the first 7 games the two sides played while South Africa’s 6-match winning run against the Kiwis was halted in their most recent match in Durban.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 12

South Africa Women: 8

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Expect runs galore in the powerplay overs

The game between Australia and New Zealand in Indore saw 117 runs being scored at the loss of 3 wickets. Both New Zealand and South Africa possess quality batters at the top of the innings who deal with the quick bowlers really well. South Africa have Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt at the top of the order with Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus coming in at No. 3 & 4. New Zealand have Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer opening the innings with Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine up next. With the talent on hand with both teams, we’re expecting them to entertain the fans with some big hits in the first powerplay.

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has been prolific with the bat in recent years, averaging over 41 in 2023 and 2024. Her first ODI this year was the 112-run knock against Australia in Indore in the team’s opening game. The 36-year-old averages over 43 in 8 innings against the Proteas where she has scored one hundred and a fifty.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

South Africa’s opener Laura Wolvaardt’s wicket triggered a collapse for the team in the first game. The 26-year-old shoulders the responsibility of scoring the bulk of her team’s runs in most games and with the return of Tazmin Brits, she can play her natural game and give the Proteas a brilliant platform to build on. The team captain has scored 310 runs in the last 9 matches and will be looking to be among the runs once again.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Lea Tahuhu got the wickets of the dangerous Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in the opening game and ended the match with figures of 3/42 in 8 overs. The 35-year-old is an economical bowler who regularly contributes with wickets. She has played 9 matches against South Africa and taken 13 wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 4.59.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

The team’s most in-form bowler, Nonkululeko Mlaba is our pick to be the best of the lot for South Africa. The spinner has 13 dismissals to her name in her previous 8 matches. While none of the bowlers could get a wicket in the 14 overs they bowled against England, Mlaba didn’t concede a run in one of her two overs.