Facts: Sri Lanka lost the first 10 matches they played against New Zealand.

Chamari Athapaththu needs just 19 runs to become only the second player after Suzie Bates to cross the 500-run mark in this fixture.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand put their losing run at the World Cup to a halt with a commanding victory over Bangladesh in their previous game. Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine completed half centuries for the White Ferns while Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr took 3 wickets each to lead the team to a 100-run win. They’ll be hoping this leads to a change in their fortunes with the side having lost their first two games.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are winless in the tournament with two losses in their three games. They shared the points with Australia after rain forced an abandonment of the game. Inoka Ranaweera has impressed with the ball, taking 7 wickets in just 2 games while the batters have flattered to deceive. They look all over the place and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are to have any chance of salvaging some pride, let alone win the game.

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 72%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 28%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Sri Lankan batters have failed to perform as a collective unit while Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoka Ranaweera haven’t received support from the rest of the bowlers. The Kiwis, meanwhile, have two batters in the top 3 run scorers in the tournament. We’re backing both of them to go big. Captain Sophie Devine is the leading run scorer in the tournament so far while her teammate Brooke Halliday has impressed, too. She currently sits third in the runscoring charts and comes into the game on the back of a match-winning 69-run knock against Bangladesh.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand’s Sophie Devine to score 30 or more runs in the match 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka to have the better opening partnership 2.07 Bet on Batery Chamari Athapaththu to post more than 26 runs in the game 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

After the first game, which was won by the team chasing, it has been a case of the teams batting first ruling the roost in Colombo. Bangladesh were the only anomaly in this list as India, Australia, and England successfully defended their target since then. We’re expecting the trend to continue and the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

We are expecting a stop-start game in Colombo when New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other. There is a 35 percent chance of rain during the day with the temperature likely to be in the mid twenties.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Sophie Devine Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Maddy Green Batter Izzy Gaze Wicketkeeper Jess Kerr Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

Losses to Australia and South Africa to start the tournament deflated New Zealand’s confidence. However, they managed to overcome their despair and registered a win versus Bangladesh in their most recent game.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Dewmi Vihanga Allrounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

With no win in three games, Sri Lanka are staring at the bottom of the barrel and look like they’ll have to make a premature exit at the home game. However, a sliver of hope for the side was that they were able to get a point in their match against Australia courtesy of rain.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

It was only at this stage in 2022 that the two teams faced each other for the first time in women’s ODI cricket. Sri Lanka were making their maiden World Cup appearance. The White Ferns won that game by 9 wickets and went on to defeat the Tigers once again later that year. The two most recent matches were abandoned midway due to rain.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 13

Sri Lanka Women: 2

No Result: 1

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have the better opening partnership

New Zealand’s opening pair of Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer have been uncharacteristically off-form. The two have scored a total of 64 runs in 6 innings among themselves while their opening partnership aggregate is just 35 runs, which includes two ducks. Co-hosts, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, average 33.5 runs for the opening wicket in the two games they have played. Against India, they scored 30 runs and they managed to better that with a 37-run partnership versus Bangladesh. We’re expecting them to continue being a top-heavy batting unit and considering the form of their opponent openers, Sri Lanka should be able to post the better opening partnership score in the match.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

Sophie Devine is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 260 runs in three matches. The chasing pack starts more than a 100 runs behind her. The experienced batter has been a figure of consistency, posting scores of 112, 85, and 63 so far. We don’t see a reason why she can’t replicate those results against the hosts.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

The team captain suffered from a cramp in the sixth over against England, but returned to bat for the team, to the relief of the home fans. While she was unable to post a big score against the English, she impressed in the opening game against India, narrowly missing out on her fifty. She is the second-highest runscorer in this fixture and we’re expecting her to be the team’s best batter in the match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Like their batters, New Zealand have two representatives in the top 3 most prolific bowlers in the tournament so far. With 7 wickets under her belt, Lea Tahuhu is our pick to be the team’s best bowler against Sri Lanka. While Amelia Kerr also has 7 dismissals to her name, Tahuhu has been economical with the ball and we’re backing the medium pacer to choke the Sri Lankan batters.

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Despite playing just two matches, Inoka Ranaweera is second in the list of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. The 39-year-old spinner has returned with figures of 4/46 and 3/33 in the two matches she has played and we’re backing her to trouble the New Zealand batters in Colombo.