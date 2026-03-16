Facts: Sri Lanka won a record 18 games on the trot against Pakistan between 1998 and 2009.

Chamari Athapaththu needs 63 runs to become only the second batter to score more than 500 runs in this fixture.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan’s mini-confidence revival in the abandoned out game against England didn’t last long as they succumbed to their fourth defeat of the tournament against South Africa. A collective team failure saw them suffer an embarrassing 150-run defeat to the Proteas in yet another rain-curtailed game. The team is still waiting for only their second ever win in the history of the women’s ODI World Cup and with the way they’re playing, we’re expecting the wait to continue for another four years.

Sri Lanka finally got a win to their name in the tournament, but needed to go away from home to do so. They had failed to win any of the four home games before defeating Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. The island nation lost in the tournament opener in Guwahati before losing two of the four games at home. Their semi-final hopes are still alive but they will need other results to swing in their favour while also defeating Pakistan in Colombo.

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 38%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The venue has been low-scoring throughout the tournament so far. However, the previous game saw South Africa pummell the bowlers all over the ground by scoring 312 runs in just 40 overs. While the bowlers, especially the spinners, get a lot of purchase from the wicket, recent games have shown that batters who play sensibly can go big in the match.

We’re backing the best two batters from the teams - Chamari Athapaththu and Sidra Amin - to go big in the match. Sri Lankan captain Athapaththu averages over 33 runs in the tournament, having scored more than 40 runs in alternate games. For their opponents, Sidra Amin is fighting a lone battle for Pakistan with the bat at the World Cup. She is the only player from her team to cross 100 runs in the tournament so far.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Four of the six matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first. While the threat of rain continues to hover over the game, teams will want to play to their strengths and back their bowlers to defend the target. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Heavy rainfall is expected on the day in Colombo in the venue’s final scheduled match of the tournament. It is also likely to be a windy evening with the temperature in the mid twenties.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Omaima Sohail Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Aliya Riaz Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

With no wins in six games, Pakistan lie at the bottom of the table. They have lost four games with two matches getting called off due to rain.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Malki Madara Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka finally got their first win of the tournament courtesy of a 7-run victory against Bangladesh. They failed to win any of their opening five games of the tournament.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

This fixture has seen one side dominate for years before coming out second best for another long period of time. In 33 games, Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record with 22 victories. They won the first 18 games played between the two sides. However, the 15 recent matches have seen Pakistan win 11 times while losing on only four occasions.

Head to Head

Pakistan Women: 11

Sri Lanka Women: 22

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

A low-scoring encounter is on the cards

Neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka have impressed with the bat so far at the tournament. The highest total that Pakistan have managed is a paltry 159 against India. On the other hand, Sri Lanka average 188 runs per inning in the six games they have played. With the conditions in Colombo favouring bowlers more, we’re not expecting a high score from either team. There might be a couple of batters that shine, but it is not likely that they manage to click collectively.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

The only Pakistani batter to have scored a half century at the tournament and cross the 100-run milestone in the six games played so far is our pick to be the team’s best batter. We’re backing Sidra Amin to end the tournament on a high and score 25 or more runs in the game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

While consistency has deserted Chamari Athapaththu so far in the tournament, she has still impressed in every other game. The team captain has scored 142 runs in three games while she perished on scores of 8, 15, and 11 in the other three matches. With the team still having a chance of qualification, Athapaththu will want to give her team the best chance of success.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

10 wickets in 5 innings has taken captain Fatima Sana to the list of the top 5 most prolific bowlers in the tournament so far. The 23-year-old medium pacer is yet to blank in any match so far and while the team is already knocked out, we’re expecting her to sign off on a high.

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

After returning with impressive spells of 4/46 and 3/33 against India and England in the first two games, Inoka Ranaweera has not taken a single wicket. She blanked against South Africa and Bangladesh, but is still the team’s most in-form bowler with 11 wickets in the previous 8 games. The struggles of the Pakistani batting line-up provide her the perfect opportunity to return among the wickets.