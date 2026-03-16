Facts: The first encounter between South Africa and Bangladesh in women’s ODI cricket was won by the Asian nation.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp is the leading wicket-taker in this fixture.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

An invigorated South African side have managed to find consistency after an embarrassing opening game defeat. They bounced back in style after suffering a 10-wicket loss to England. They managed to win two extremely tricky ties - against New Zealand and India. Tazmin Brits and Nonkululeko Mlaba starred for them against the White Ferns while the hosts were beaten by an all-round performance by Nadine de Klerk.

Bangladesh’s dream start to the tournament saw their confidence soar sky high. However, they couldn’t build on the win against Pakistan with England and New Zealand deflating their bubble with ease. The bowlers have impressed for them with Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, and Shorna Akter among the top wicket takers. Bangladesh need their batters to fire if they are to defeat stronger sides.

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 85%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 15%

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

It is going to be a battle between the Bangladesh bowlers and the South African batters. The pitch in Vizag has been high-scoring so far with support for the quick bowlers as well. Despite the performance of the Bangladeshi bowlers so far, we’re expecting the South Africans to wreak havoc. Their batters are extremely talented and can decimate any bowling attack on their day. We’re backing both Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits to go big in the match. Brits scored a century against New Zealand while captain Wolvaardt has averaged over 38 in recent games. We’re backing the opening pair to go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to have a higher opening partnership score 1.42 Bet on Batery Laura Wolvaardt to score over 36.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sobhana Mostary to score more than 14.5 runs against South Africa 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

One match has been played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam so far in the tournament. The game saw South Africa successfully chase an imposing target of 252 down with 3 wickets in hand. The pitch has traditionally favoured batters and with rain likely to interrupt the match, we’re backing the team that wins the toss to want to chase the target down under lights.

Weather Report

It is going to be a rainy day in Visakhapatnam with the forecast indicating a 45% chance of a downpour and high humidity. We’re expecting a rain-interrupted game which would need the Duckworth-Lewis Rule to come into play.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

After a shocking result in the opening match, South Africa have found their feet. They’ve won their previous two games in style and look in good touch.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

A win in the opening match against Pakistan was the high point of the Bangladesh team in the tournament so far. Since then, they’ve lost both their games.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Bangladesh trail by a huge margin in head-to-head games against South Africa. The Proteas have won 18 out of the 21 games the two teams have played. The Tigers, however, have won once in the last three games.

Head to Head

South Africa Women: 18

Bangladesh Women: 3

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

South Africa’s openers to outscore the Bangladeshi top order

The Proteas’ opening pair of Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt combine to form an ideal opening partnership. Brits’ aggression is perfectly complemented by Wolvaardt’s steady style of building the innings. With the way the pitch has performed in Visakhapatnam, the batters are expected to do well. Neither the Bangladesh openers nor the South African openers have managed to put a solid platform for their middle order so far. However, the Proteas have faced tough opposition. With Bangladesh up next for them, we’re expecting Brits and Wolvaardt to score at least 35 runs for the first wicket.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Odi Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.17 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 4.80 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

The team captain had disappointed in the first two games of the tournament with scores of 5 and 14 against England and New Zealand. Against India, however, Laura Wolvaardt led from the front, scoring 70 runs in 111 balls, including eight boundaries.

Sobhana Mostary to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

Bangladesh’s 23-year-old middle order batter, Sobhana Mostary is our pick to be the top scorer for the team against South Africa. We’re expecting the team to lose early wickets as they’ve done in the tournament so far and Mostary to come to the rescue. She is Bangladesh’s top scorer in the World Cup so far, putting together 86 runs at an average of 43 in the three matches.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker in this fixture, Marizanne Kapp, is a default pick to be the Proteas’ best bowler in the match against Bangladesh. The experienced 35-year-old has grown into the tournament, taking 1 wicket versus New Zealand and 2 against India at this venue after blanking in the opening game.

Marufa Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

With wickets in each of the three games, Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh’s top wicket-taker alongside Fahima Khatun in the tournament. We’re expecting the pitch to favour quicker bowlers more than spinners and hence, are backing 20-year-old Akter over the spinner.