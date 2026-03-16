Facts: Pakistan have only won one game at the women’s ODI World Cup in their entire history - a 4-wicket win over West Indies in March, 2009.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (11) and Fatima Sana (9) are among the four highest wicket takers in the tournament so far.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

A four-game winning run has booked South Africa’s place into the semi-final of the World Cup. The Proteas have put their first game humiliation behind them, in style. After losing to England, they’ve won against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They are in a great run of form and will be looking to improve their net run rate which could help them seal a top 2 spot.

A trio of losses in the first three games to start the tournament was not what Pakistan were hoping for. They managed to break their duck courtesy of two washed out games in their previous two outings. They were unlucky against England as the side had a massive upper hand before rain interrupted play. They are on course for a fourth consecutive winless Women’s ODI World Cup, having won their last game at the event back in 2009.

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 80%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 20%

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South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a relatively low-scoring venue with bowlers outperforming the batters. While South Africa’s batters are in good touch, only Sidra Amin has impressed for the Asian side at the World Cup so far. Pakistan’s bowlers, however, have worked well as a unit and will pose problems for the Proteas.

We’re expecting a game dominated by the bowlers and are backing them to call the shots at the R Premadasa Stadium. Nonkululeko Mlaba is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 11 dismissals to her name. For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana has led from the front. 9 dismissals in 4 innings has seen her race to the fourth spot in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament. We’re expecting both Mlaba and Sana to get 2 or more wickets each.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tazmin Brits to fail to cross the 29.5 run-mark against Pakistan 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s Sidra Amin to score over 22.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa to have the better opening partnership 1.47 Bet on Batery

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

Out of the 9 games scheduled at the venue till date, four of them haven’t seen a result due to rain. The other 5 also saw rain interruptions but were able to reach a conclusion. Keeping the weather conditions in mind, we’re expecting teams to opt to bowl first and take advantage of the Duckworth-Lewis rule.

Weather Report

It would be a miracle if yet another match in Colombo doesn’t get washed out. There’s a 70% chance of rain while the temperature is forecast to be in the early thirties.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Four wins in a row have taken South Africa to third spot in the table. Their only loss came in the opening game against England.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Shamas Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Eyman Fatima Batter Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Their search for only their second ever win in women’s ODI World Cups continues as they are on a 5-game winless run in the 2025 edition. Three losses and two abandonments has seen them reside at the bottom of the table.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

Pakistan won the last game between the two teams. The overall record, however, is heavily skewed in favour of the Proteas, who have registered 23 wins while losing only six times.

Head to Head

South Africa Women: 23

Pakistan Women: 6

Tied: 1

No Result: 1

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Expect a wicket-filled powerplay in both innings

11 wickets in the opening 10 overs of 4 games highlight deep issues at the top for the Pakistanis. The only game that the women in green didn’t lose a wicket in powerplay was washed out after four overs. South Africa, too, haven’t had the best performance during field restrictions. Barring the one game against Bangladesh where they didn’t lose a wicket, they’ve seen 9 of their batters fall in the other 4 games. With the pitch in Colombo supporting bowlers, we’re expecting yet another game where both teams’ top order loses their wickets early.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.95 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

With two fifties in the previous three games, captain Laura Wolvaardt has finally found her form. She got out early in the first two matches, but found solace in coastal conditions of Vizag and Colombo. Her only game at the venue saw the 26-year-old post an unbeaten 60.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

The only Pakistani batter to cross the 100-run mark is the default choice to be the best batter from her team. Sidra Amin has scored 116 runs in 4 innings with the next highest scorer from the team at just 53 runs. The 33-year-old averages over 75 in the previous 10 games and could be the only thing standing in front of yet another thumping South African win.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Nonukuleko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

25-year-old Nonkululeko Mlaba has lived up to the billing in the subcontinent. With 11 wickets to her name in 5 matches, she is just 1 behind the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-armer blanked in the opening game but has since then returned with figures of 4/40, 2/46, 2/42, and 3/30 in the next four.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Fatima Sana was hugely impressive against England despite rain leading to the match getting abandoned. The 23-year-old captain took 4 wickets against the 4-time champions, taking her tally to 9 wickets in just 4 innings. We expect her to dig into her experience of bowling in Colombo and trouble the South African batters.