Facts: Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer in this fixture with 933 runs, including 2 hundreds and 8 fifties.

Laura Wolvaardt and Athapaththu are the only batters to have scored two centuries in this fixture.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

South Africa put their opening match defeat to the side with three consecutive wins at the World Cup. After being humiliated by England, the Proteas registered a convincing win over New Zealand. This was followed by close wins against co-hosts India and a spirited Bangladesh side. They sit in third place on the table and can put one foot in the knockout stage with a win in Colombo.

Sri Lanka have managed to stay away from the bottom of the table with the help of rain. They haven’t won a single game in four attempts with India and England handing them a loss. Their matches to Australia and New Zealand were washed out, keeping their hopes alive. The Lankans will need to pull off a miracle in their remaining games if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 65%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 35%

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The venue has traditionally seen decent scores around the 240-260 mark. Bowlers, too, get plenty of purchase from the wicket. At the Women’s World Cup, the average score at the R Premadasa Stadium has been 181 runs. Batters that like to go after the ball tend to lose their wicket early and hence, we’re backing the ones that take their time to settle in to go big.

It seems like the pitch is tailor-made for the two teams’ captains - Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu. Both batters gauge how the pitch is behaving and allow themselves time to settle in. They are the only batters to have scored 2 centuries in this fixture and are also the leading runscorers in matches involving the two teams. Athapaththu averages 49 against South Africa while Wolvaardt has an imposing average of 91 in her 10 games against Sri Lanka. We’re backing both of them to do well.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Three of the seven matches played at the venue have not seen a result due to rain. Teams chasing were successful only once in the other four games. While the threat of rain exists, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bat first considering how the pitch has behaved so far at the World Cup.

Weather Report

We are expecting another rain-interrupted match in Colombo when Sri Lanka and South Africa face each other. There is a 50% chance of rain and a high humidity of 76% while the temperature is expected to remain in the late twenties.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Batter Anneke Bosch Allrounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa have been on a roll after the initial shock they suffered in their opening game. The 10-wicket defeat to England has been followed by three wins on the bounce, propelling them to third place in the table.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Dewmi Vihanga Allrounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Team Sri Lanka remains winless in the tournament in four games. Two of their matches, however, were washed out due to rain, which got them 2 points and kept them away from the bottom of the table.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

The Proteas have a 10-match advantage over Sri Lanka in women’s ODIs against each other. The Lankans have managed only 6 wins as compared to South Africa’s 16. Interestingly, the Asian nation has won two of the previous three matches.

Head to Head

South Africa Women: 16

Sri Lanka Women: 6

No Result: 3

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lankan openers to outscore their South African counterparts

In the four games that South Africa have played so far, only one of their openers has played well with the other losing their wicket early. The highest partnership that the Proteas have managed for the opening wicket is 26 with them failing to reach double digits in any of the other three games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are a top-heavy team. Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne have combined well to put together partnerships of 30, 37, and 101. The century-stand came in their most recent game, which was, unfortunately, washed out. Interestingly, The South African batters have had a worse opening partnership in all of their four games while Sri Lanka’s batters have outscored their opponents for the first-wicket stand on each occasion.

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

After scores of 5 and 14 in the first two games, Laura Wolvaardt has found her feet in Visakhapatnam. In the 2 games played at the venue, the 26-year-old has scored 101 runs while batting at a steady pace. The conditions in Colombo should suit her, too, and hence, we’re backing the opener to go big.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

The consistent figure of Chamari Athapaththu is our pick to be Sri Lanka’s best batter in the match. The experienced all-rounder has scored 111 runs in three games while batting at the top of the order. With a fifty in her most recent game, the 35-year-old looks like she is gaining form at the right time.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Nonukuleko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

The 25-year-old spinner is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 8 dismissals to her name. After blanking in the first game, Nonkululeko Mlaba returned with figures of 4/40, 2/46, and 2/42 in the next three matches. She has taken 6 wickets in 3 games in Sri Lanka and we’re backing her to trouble the hosts once again.

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Despite getting a chance to bowl in just 2 matches due to the washout in the other games, Inoka Ranaweera is the 6th-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She has returned with figures of 4/46 and 3/33 against India and England, respectively. We’re expecting her to be among the wickets once again.