Facts: Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is the highest run scorer in this fixture with 195 runs in three matches against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are winless in women’s ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka will be excited at the prospect of the upcoming clashes despite not winning any of their first five games. The only points that they got on the board were after rain abandoned their matches against Australia and New Zealand. They were second best against all of India, South Africa, and England. With their final two games against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they’ll still harbour hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a bang, but it all went downhill for them since then. They defeated Pakistan to register only their second ever victory in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cups. However, since then, they’ve tasted defeats at the hands of England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 69%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 31%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sri Lanka has had a poor outing with the bat at the tournament with only one representative in the 100-plus run club. The effervescent Chamari Athapaththu features in the list having scored 122 runs in four games. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played more matches and hence, have three players who have crossed that milestone. Sobhana Mostary is joined by Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akter in that list. Despite the indifferent form of the batters from both teams, we’re backing Athapaththu and Mostary to go big in the match. The Sri Lankan captain has two fifties in as many games against the Tigers. Mostary, on the other hand, comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten 66 against the mighty Australians.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka to have the better opening partnership 1.57 Bet on Batery Bangladesh to lose their first wicket before crossing 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Chamari Athapaththu to score over 31.5 runs in the game 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game to be played at the venue at the World Cup. We are expecting a pitch that supports both bowlers and batters. However, with it being a pressure game, teams will want to bat first and post a commanding total to deflate the opponents. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

There’s a 0% prediction of rain in Navi Mumbai to the relief of the Sri Lankan fans, who have seen two of their games get washed out. The temperature is expected to be in the mid thirties with around 53% humidity.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera Batter Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Nilakshika Silva Batter Dewmi Vihanga Allrounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Two abandoned games have got points on board for Sri Lanka, but the hosts are winless in five games so far at the tournament. They have lost thrice already and will be looking to avoid adding to that tally.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter

Predicted Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Wicketkeeper Ritu Moni Allrounder Rubya Haider Batter Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Allrounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Allrounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh made a winning start to the tournament, but haven’t been able to replicate that result since then. With four losses on the bounce since the opening game victory, they look devoid of any form.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

The two teams have only faced each other thrice in the history of women’s ODI cricket. Bangladesh are still looking for their first victory over the island nation. Sri Lanka have won two games while the third encounter was washed out.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women: 2

Bangladesh Women: 0

No Result: 1

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Co-hosts Sri Lanka to outscore their opponents for the opening wicket

Sri Lanka average nearly 50 runs for the opening wicket at the ongoing World Cup. In four games, they have put together a total of 198 runs, including a sensational 101-run partnership against New Zealand. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have averaged under 25 runs for the first wicket. Sri Lanka bat heavy at the top while Bangladesh rely on their middle order more. Hence, we’re expecting the island nation to have the better score for the first wicket in the match.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Team captain and opener Chamari Athapaththu has a stellar record against Bangladesh in women’s ODI cricket. The 35-year-old scored a fifty in each of their two victories while the game that couldn’t be completed saw her get out on 47 runs. We’re backing Athapaththu to go big in the match.

Sobhana Mostary to be Bangladesh’s top batter

23-year-old Sobhana Mostary is Bangladesh’s leading runscorer at the ongoing World Cup. She has scored two half-centuries in five games and amassed 161 runs so far. The team will be counting on her to deliver once again if they are to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Despite seeing two of the matches get washed out, Inoka Ranaweera appears in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament so far. With 7 dismissals to her name in just 3 innings, the 39-year-old lies in 8th spot in the table.

Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

After playing on batting-friendly pitches in Vizag, Fahima Khatun will be licking her lips at the prospect of bowling in Navi Mumbai. The team’s leading wicket-taker at the tournament has taken 6 wickets in 5 games with her biggest success coming against England, when she returned with figures of 3/16.