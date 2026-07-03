Italy Football League Tournament Schedule

NameStart dateEnd date
Serie D - Championship Round 2025May 10, 2026May 31, 2026
Serie C - Relegation - Play-offs 2025May 09, 2026May 16, 2026
Serie C - Promotion - Play-offs 2025May 03, 2026Jun 07, 2026
Serie C - Supercoppa Lega Finals 2025May 02, 2026May 16, 2026
Super Cup 2025Dec 18, 2025Dec 22, 2025
Serie A Women 2025Oct 04, 2025May 17, 2026
Campionato Primavera - 2 2025Sep 13, 2025May 30, 2026
Serie D - Girone C 2025Sep 07, 2025May 24, 2026
Serie D - Girone G 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone D 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone E 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone F 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone H 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone I 2025Sep 07, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone B 2025Sep 06, 2025May 17, 2026
Serie D - Girone A 2025Sep 06, 2025May 17, 2026
Coppa Italia Women 2025Aug 31, 2025May 24, 2026
Super Cup Primavera 2025Aug 26, 2025Aug 26, 2025
Serie C - Girone C 2025Aug 24, 2025Apr 26, 2026
Coppa Italia Serie D 2025Aug 23, 2025Mar 11, 2026
Serie A 2025Aug 23, 2025May 24, 2026
Serie C - Girone A 2025Aug 23, 2025Apr 26, 2026
Serie C - Girone B 2025Aug 22, 2025Apr 26, 2026
Serie B 2025Aug 22, 2025May 29, 2026

Serie A Cup Women 2025

Aug 22, 2025Sep 27, 2025
Coppa Italia Primavera 2025Aug 20, 2025Apr 29, 2026
Campionato Primavera - 1 2025Aug 16, 2025May 28, 2026
Coppa Italia Serie C 2025Aug 16, 2025Apr 01, 2026
Coppa Italia 2025Aug 09, 2025May 13, 2026
Serie D - Relegation - Play-offs 2024May 11, 2025May 18, 2025
Serie D - Promotion - Play-offs 2024May 11, 2025May 25, 2025