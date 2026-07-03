Italy Football League Tournament Schedule
|Name
|Start date
|End date
|Serie D - Championship Round 2025
|May 10, 2026
|May 31, 2026
|Serie C - Relegation - Play-offs 2025
|May 09, 2026
|May 16, 2026
|Serie C - Promotion - Play-offs 2025
|May 03, 2026
|Jun 07, 2026
|Serie C - Supercoppa Lega Finals 2025
|May 02, 2026
|May 16, 2026
|Super Cup 2025
|Dec 18, 2025
|Dec 22, 2025
|Serie A Women 2025
|Oct 04, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Campionato Primavera - 2 2025
|Sep 13, 2025
|May 30, 2026
|Serie D - Girone C 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 24, 2026
|Serie D - Girone G 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone D 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone E 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone F 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone H 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone I 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone B 2025
|Sep 06, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Serie D - Girone A 2025
|Sep 06, 2025
|May 17, 2026
|Coppa Italia Women 2025
|Aug 31, 2025
|May 24, 2026
|Super Cup Primavera 2025
|Aug 26, 2025
|Aug 26, 2025
|Serie C - Girone C 2025
|Aug 24, 2025
|Apr 26, 2026
|Coppa Italia Serie D 2025
|Aug 23, 2025
|Mar 11, 2026
|Serie A 2025
|Aug 23, 2025
|May 24, 2026
|Serie C - Girone A 2025
|Aug 23, 2025
|Apr 26, 2026
|Serie C - Girone B 2025
|Aug 22, 2025
|Apr 26, 2026
|Serie B 2025
|Aug 22, 2025
|May 29, 2026
Serie A Cup Women 2025
|Aug 22, 2025
|Sep 27, 2025
|Coppa Italia Primavera 2025
|Aug 20, 2025
|Apr 29, 2026
|Campionato Primavera - 1 2025
|Aug 16, 2025
|May 28, 2026
|Coppa Italia Serie C 2025
|Aug 16, 2025
|Apr 01, 2026
|Coppa Italia 2025
|Aug 09, 2025
|May 13, 2026
|Serie D - Relegation - Play-offs 2024
|May 11, 2025
|May 18, 2025
|Serie D - Promotion - Play-offs 2024
|May 11, 2025
|May 25, 2025